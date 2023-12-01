International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate German-Made Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 Tank
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a German-made Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian German-made Leopard 2A4 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. The video shows the destruction of the tank from two angles - from both the kamikaze and the targeting drone.The Leopard 2A4 tank is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.
russian kamikaze drone, ukrainian leopard 2a4 tank, zaporozhye region
12:57 GMT 01.12.2023
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to explode upon impact with a target. Such drones provide an inexpensive and effective way to eliminate specific targets without risking the lives of soldiers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian German-made Leopard 2A4 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. The video shows the destruction of the tank from two angles - from both the kamikaze and the targeting drone.
The Leopard 2A4 tank is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.
