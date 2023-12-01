https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-eliminate-german-made-ukrainian-leopard-2a4-tank-1115318378.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Eliminate German-Made Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 Tank

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a German-made Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

russian defense ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a kamikaze drone destroying a Ukrainian German-made Leopard 2A4 tank near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. The video shows the destruction of the tank from two angles - from both the kamikaze and the targeting drone.The Leopard 2A4 tank is a main battle tank widely used by several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. It is equipped with a 120 mm smoothbore gun, a powerful engine, and sophisticated armor protection.

