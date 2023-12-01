https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/zelenskys-fortification-fetish-wont-alter-russias-strategy-1115329453.html

Zelensky's Fortification Fetish Won't Alter Russia's Strategy

Zelensky's Fortification Fetish Won't Alter Russia's Strategy

Ukraine’s president has announced plans to beef up fortification-building efforts across the country, conceding to his top general that the NATO-sponsored conflict with Russia has hit a “stalemate” after Kiev’s disastrous counteroffensive. But no amount of concrete will be able to alter the Russian army’s plans, a leading military observer says.

President Zelensky chaired a meeting in the Ukrainian-controlled portion of Zaporozhye on Thursday focused on the need to attract resources to build more fortifications in the region, in other frontline areas and across the country, including Ukrainian-occupied areas of Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkov, Sumy, Chernigov, Kiev, Rovno and Volyn.“We also discussed the needs that we will address with our partners to reinforce our defense lines,” Zelensky added, referring to the Kiev regime’s Western patrons, the United States and other NATO countries, with “needs” presumably code for a request for more money.Separately on Thursday, in an interview with a major US news agency, Zelensky all but admitted that his top general Valery Zaluzhny’s characterization of the conflict as a “stalemate” was accurate. “We have a new phase of war, and that is a fact. Winter as a whole is a new phase of war,” he said.The fortifications focus of Zelensky’s address, together with his interview blaming the West for failing to provide Kiev with enough weapons (apparently almost $100 billion-worth wasn’t enough) points to signs that Kiev will be attempting to hunker down, and that it may have given up on hopes to ever regain its lost territories.The problem for Kiev’s fortification and bunker-based strategy is that it won’t alter the Russian military’s strategy, says Russian journalist, military correspondent, and political analyst Ivan Konovalov.Russia’s military has amassed “considerable experience in overcoming” Ukraine’s fortifications, the observer told Sputnik.So, on the one hand, the regime’s capabilities and readiness to fortify areas under their control should not be underestimated. On the other hand, such efforts cost a great deal of effort and resources, and Kiev’s Western partners are growing weary of continuing to shell out, he said.‘No Changes’ to Russia’s PlansKonovalov ruled out any changes to Russia’s plans stemming from Zelensky’s apparent fortification and bunker-based strategy.With this in mind, Konovalov noted that “any” new discussions about plans from Kiev, Washington or Brussels are little more than informational in nature.

