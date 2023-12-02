https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/aukus-allies-to-hold-series-of-military-drills-beginning-next-year---pentagon-chief-1115339944.html
AUKUS Allies to Hold Series of Military Drills Beginning Next Year - Pentagon Chief
AUKUS Allies to Hold Series of Military Drills Beginning Next Year - Pentagon Chief
The US, UK, and Australia under AUKUS pillars have endorsed holding military drills beginning in 2024, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after talks with his British and Australian counterparts in California.
2023-12-02T09:16+0000
2023-12-02T09:16+0000
2023-12-02T09:17+0000
military
military & intelligence
australia
aukus
austin
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115266151_0:0:3213:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_71467cd79a3d2fd03a22c663293f1954.jpg
"Today, we endorsed several new efforts under pillar two of AUKUS. Let me highlight two of these efforts. The first is a maritime autonomous experimentation and exercise. Beginning next year, our three countries will conduct a series of integrated trilateral experiments and exercises. They will enhance capability development, improve our interoperability," Austin said. on Friday. According to a joint statement, Austin, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and UK defense chief Grant Shapps discussed the AUKUS enhanced defense and security partnership. The group reviewed progress made since the March 2023 announcement of the Optimal Pathway for Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, the release added.The ongoing military build-up comes as the US beefs up its military presence in the Asia Pacific along with the UK and Australia within the framework of the tripartite AUKUS alliance. China, in turn, voiced opposition to certain countries uniting in exclusionary groups in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/why-merging-aukus-and-nato-would-pose-serious-danger-to-asia-pacific-1112617375.html
australia
austin
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115266151_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9b82ae37b901a4c0627ba10c0c140371.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the us, uk, and australia under aukus pillars have endorsed holding military drills beginning in 2024, defense secretary lloyd austin said after talks with his british and australian counterparts in california.
the us, uk, and australia under aukus pillars have endorsed holding military drills beginning in 2024, defense secretary lloyd austin said after talks with his british and australian counterparts in california.
AUKUS Allies to Hold Series of Military Drills Beginning Next Year - Pentagon Chief
09:16 GMT 02.12.2023 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 02.12.2023)
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US, UK, and Australia under AUKUS pillars have endorsed holding military drills beginning in 2024, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after talks with his British and Australian counterparts in California.
"Today, we endorsed several new efforts under pillar two of AUKUS. Let me highlight two of these efforts. The first is a maritime autonomous experimentation and exercise. Beginning next year, our three countries will conduct a series of integrated trilateral experiments and exercises. They will enhance capability development, improve our interoperability," Austin said. on Friday.
According to a joint statement, Austin, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and UK defense chief Grant Shapps discussed the AUKUS enhanced defense and security partnership.
The group reviewed progress made since the March 2023 announcement of the Optimal Pathway for Australia to acquire conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, the release added.
The ongoing military build-up
comes as the US beefs up its military presence in the Asia Pacific along with the UK and Australia within the framework of the tripartite AUKUS
alliance. China, in turn, voiced opposition
to certain countries uniting in exclusionary groups in the region.
"China opposes relevant countries assembling exclusionary groupings, and practices that intensify antagonism
and undermine the strategic security of other countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.