China Warns Against 'Intensifying Antagonism' Ahead of Summit Between US, Japan, S Korea

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, commenting on the upcoming summit between the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan, that Beijing is opposed to certain countries uniting in exclusionary groups and "intensifying antagonism."

The spokesman expressed hope that certain states would increase their efforts to contribute to "regional peace, stability and prosperity." "China opposes relevant countries assembling exclusionary groupings, and practices that intensify antagonism and undermine the strategic security of other countries," Wang stated. US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are scheduled to hold their trilateral meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington on August 18. The summit will be the first meeting held by the three leaders independently, not on the sidelines of an international forum. The previous meeting of the US, Japanese and South Korean leaders took place at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May.

