Muslim Groups in Swing States Vow To End Biden’s Reelection Chances

Muslim American groups in swing states are vowing to end US President Joe Biden's reelection chances.

Muslim American groups in critical swing states gathered in Michigan on Saturday to discuss a campaign dubbed #AbandonBiden, US media reports.Angry about US President Joe Biden’s policy on Gaza and Israel, Muslim leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania were scheduled to meet in Dearborn, Michigan on Saturday to discuss the plans for the movement.Pro-Palestine protesters and Arab and Muslim groups around the nation have been demanding that Biden call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and do more to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza.Since Israel began its campaign against Gaza, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children. Tens of thousands more have been maimed or suffered debilitating injuries.The group says that the movement is designed to leverage the power Muslim Americans have through their votes.Hussein stressed that the group does not support former President Donald Trump either, but said they will not support either candidate.Multiple candidates have made headlines by running third-party. Two in particular, Cornel West (Independent) and Jill Stein (Green) have been vocal about calling for a ceasefire and ending what multiple human rights organizations have described as a genocide in Gaza.In 2020, roughly 59% of Arab Americans supported Biden, but that support has evaporated in the shadow of the war in Gaza. In a poll released on October 31, support for Biden among Arab Americans had dropped to just 17%.While a relatively small percentage of the population overall, there are significant Arab populations in the swing states including Michigan, Arizona and Georgia where the Arab populations are significantly higher than the margin Biden won those states by in 2020.If a significant number of Arab and Muslim voters sit home, vote for Trump, or support a third party, it could be enough to cause Biden to lose the election.But it is not just Arab and Muslim voters who are turning against Biden on the Palestine issue. A recent national poll showed that 70% of voters aged 18 to 34 oppose his Palestine stance and only 31% say they approve of his job performance overall.Hussein admits that the group’s plan to abandon Biden may help usher Trump into the White House, but says that it is a sacrifice that Muslim Americans may have to make in order to fight against Israel’s actions in Gaza. “Four years under [Trump], how horrible it could be, is never equivalent to one night in Gaza,” he said.Beyond merely promising not to vote for Biden, the groups said they plan to “build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states… to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of those states and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them,” said Hassan Abdel Salam, a member of the #AbandonBiden Coalition and professor of the University of Minnesota said at a press conference on Saturday.The Biden administration has not responded to media requests about the coalition.

