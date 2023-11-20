International
Biden's Approval Rating Reaches Record Low of 40%, Poll Shows
Biden's Approval Rating Reaches Record Low of 40%, Poll Shows
US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level during his presidency and reached 40%, an NBC News poll showed on Sunday.
The poll added that 57% of respondents do not approve of Biden’s performance as the US president. In addition, the poll showed that only 33% are in favor of Biden’s foreign policy, a decrease of 8 points from September, while 62% of voters, including 30% of Democrats, say they are dissatisfied with the president's handling of foreign policy. The opinion of voters was largely influenced by the US president’s approach to resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the poll said. Biden's weakening position is most noticeable among Democrats, most of whom believe Israel has gone too far in its fighting in the Gaza Strip. The dissatisfaction is strongest among voters aged 18 to 34, 70% of whom disapprove of Biden's policy regarding the conflict, the poll added. In addition, for the first time in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Biden and former US President Donald Trump in the NBC News poll, the latter was ahead of Biden and received the support of 46% of respondents, while 44% supported the incumbent president. The poll was conducted from November 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 people.
04:54 GMT 20.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level during his presidency and reached 40%, a US media poll showed on Sunday.
The poll added that 57% of respondents do not approve of Biden’s performance as the US president. In addition, the poll showed that only 33% are in favor of Biden’s foreign policy, a decrease of 8 points from September, while 62% of voters, including 30% of Democrats, say they are dissatisfied with the president's handling of foreign policy.
The opinion of voters was largely influenced by the US president’s approach to resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the poll said. Biden's weakening position is most noticeable among Democrats, most of whom believe Israel has gone too far in its fighting in the Gaza Strip. The dissatisfaction is strongest among voters aged 18 to 34, 70% of whom disapprove of Biden's policy regarding the conflict, the poll added.
In addition, for the first time in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Biden and former US President Donald Trump in the NBC News poll, the latter was ahead of Biden and received the support of 46% of respondents, while 44% supported the incumbent president.
The poll was conducted from November 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 people.
