Atomic Might: Russia Toasts Unrivaled Nuclear-Powered Icebreaker Fleet

The world’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker, “Lenin”, which is also considered the first nuclear-powered civilian ship in the world, was built in the Soviet Union and officially entered into service on December 3, 1959.That date marked the beginning of the Soviet/Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, the most numerous and potent of its kind on the planet.

The world’s first nuclear-powered icebreaker, “Lenin”, which is also considered the first nuclear-powered civilian ship in the world, was built in the Soviet Union and officially entered into service on December 3, 1959.That date marked the beginning of the Soviet/Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, the most numerous and potent of its kind on the planet.Russia constructed these powerful vessels to facilitate the flow of maritime traffic through the Russian Arctic waters, along what is currently known as the Northern Sea Route.While the less-powerful diesel icebreakers often could not take on thick ice slabs during early spring or late autumn, not to mention that refueling these ships amid the ice-encased sea was nearly impossible, nuclear-powered icebreakers could accompany caravans of cargo vessels for as long as it was necessary, smashing all icy obstacles in their path.Despite “Lenin” being decommissioned in 1989, it has since been succeeded by a number of even more powerful and advanced vessels.Between 1971 and 1972, five nuclear-powered icebreakers – “Arktika” (decommissioned in 2008), “Sibir” (decommissioned in 1992), “Rossiya” (decommissioned in 2013), “Sovetskiy Soyuz” (decommissioned in 2014) and “Yamal” (still in operation) – were built at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg.Two nuclear-powered icebreakers, “Taymyr” and “Vaygach,” were built during the 1980s for the USSR in Finland, with Soviet steel and equipment (such as the propulsion unit) being used in the construction.Also in the 1980s, the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch produced a truly unique vessel called “Sevmorput,” a nuclear-powered cargo vessel that could also perform as an icebreaker.The “50 Let Pobedy” nuclear-powered icebreaker was proposed in 1989 but completed only in 2007 due to its construction being halted in the 1990s.By 2022, the Baltic Shipyard had also rolled out three new Project 22220 icebreakers – “Arktika,” “Sibir” and “Ural” – with several more vessels of its class currently being under construction.The lead vessel of the Project 10510 icebreakers, named “Rossiya,” is expected to join the ranks of the Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet in 2027.At this time, Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreakers are the most advanced in the world, explained Victor Litovkin, a military analyst and retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces.According to Litovkin, Russian nuclear-powered icebreakers play a vital role in facilitating maritime traffic along the Northern Sea Route, not to mention that these vessels afford access to the rich natural resources deposits hidden beneath the Arctic ice.“The northern territories contain vast deposits of rare earth elements, oil and natural gas. For example, 22% of world’s deposits of oil and gas are located in our Arctic,” he explained.Some of Russia’s more prominent liquefied natural gas (LNG) deposits, such as the Arctic LNG 1 and 2 projects, are also located in the country’s northern reaches, and the country’s nuclear icebreakers thus help export Russian LNG arrive via the Northern Sea Route.The analyst likewise warned that the riches of the Russian Arctic attract the unwanted attention of “aggressors” like the United States.That said, the lack of a potent icebreaker fleet would pose a hindrance to such US plans, whereas Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreakers afford Moscow the ability to maneuver its own naval assets in the Arctic and to resupply Russian military garrisons in this strategic region.

