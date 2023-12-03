https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/israeli-military-says-destroyed-about-500-shafts-to-hamas-tunnels-in-gaza-since-october-27-1115363370.html

Israeli Military Says Destroyed About 500 Shafts to Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Since October 27

Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce, the exchange of hostages, and the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Friday, the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday its had discovered over 800 shafts to Hamas tunnels since the start of its ground operation in the Gaza Strip on October 27, with about 500 of them destroyed so far."Since the beginning of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers have located over 800 shafts to Hamas’ underground tunnels. About 500 of the tunnel shafts have been destroyed using a variety of operational methods, including with explosives and blocks," the IDF said on Telegram. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.

