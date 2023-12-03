https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/palestinian-leader-calls-on-icc-to-speed-up-israeli-war-crimes-trial--reports-1115353279.html

Palestinian Leader Calls on ICC to Speed Up Israeli War Crimes Trial – Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting with International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan, during which he urged Khan to expedite the trial of Israeli soldiers, who reportedly committed war crimes against Palestinians, Palestinian news agency reported on Saturday.

Abbas informed Khan of the recent developments in Palestine, as well as the acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing carried out by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank, the news agency reported.Israeli Military Struck Hamas Facilities in Gaza Strip – StatementThe Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday it had struck at infrastructure and weapons storage facilities of Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, eliminating five fighters of the movement.The Israeli naval troops also struck at Hamas targets over the past 24 hours, the statement read.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times, but on Friday, December 1, the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause by opening fire on Israeli territory.Israeli Airstrikes on Refugee Camp in Gaza Claim Lives of 14 People – ReportsAt least 14 people, including children and women, were killed in the Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian news agency reported on Sunday.The death toll is expected to increase as rescue operations continue, the report added.Shia Muslim Militant Groups Attacked US Base in Iraqi Kurdistan - StatementThe Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia Muslim militant groups, said on Saturday that it had carried out a drone attack on a US base at Erbil Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan."In response to the crimes the enemy is committing against our people in Gaza, Iraqi Islamic Resistance fighters used a drone to attack the US occupation base at Erbil Airport," the group said in a statement.On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 74 times since October 17.

2023

