Pentagon Says Aware of Reports About Attack on US Destroyer in Red Sea

The US Department of Defense told Sputnik on Sunday that it was aware of reports about an attack on its destroyer USS Carney in the Red Sea.

Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney came under attack by drones and missiles fired from Yemen. Earlier in the day, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said they would resume attacks on Israel, following the end of a week-long truce in the Gaza Strip.The Houthis then attacked two Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, as confirmed by the movement's spokesman, and a UK-owned merchant ship, the UK maritime trade authority said.Since the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi rebels have launched several missiles at the Israeli city of Eilat, as well as seized a Bahamas-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, which allegedly belongs to an Israeli businessman. The vessel was carrying 2,000 new vehicles.

