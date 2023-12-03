https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/pentagon-says-aware-of-reports-about-attack-on-us-destroyer-in-red-sea-1115364873.html
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports About Attack on US Destroyer in Red Sea
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports About Attack on US Destroyer in Red Sea
The US Department of Defense told Sputnik on Sunday that it was aware of reports about an attack on its destroyer USS Carney in the Red Sea.
2023-12-03T21:37+0000
2023-12-03T21:37+0000
2023-12-03T21:37+0000
world
pentagon
houthis
uss carney
red sea
israel
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104379/13/1043791331_0:211:2048:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_29f612c6e2a7beeeeb07b9a932157a73.jpg
Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney came under attack by drones and missiles fired from Yemen. Earlier in the day, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said they would resume attacks on Israel, following the end of a week-long truce in the Gaza Strip.The Houthis then attacked two Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, as confirmed by the movement's spokesman, and a UK-owned merchant ship, the UK maritime trade authority said.Since the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi rebels have launched several missiles at the Israeli city of Eilat, as well as seized a Bahamas-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, which allegedly belongs to an Israeli businessman. The vessel was carrying 2,000 new vehicles.
red sea
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104379/13/1043791331_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_0e0416bdb32f14971846247eba12aecd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pentagon, us department of defense, destroyer uss carney, us ship under attack in red sea, houthis, houthis attacked us ship
pentagon, us department of defense, destroyer uss carney, us ship under attack in red sea, houthis, houthis attacked us ship
Pentagon Says Aware of Reports About Attack on US Destroyer in Red Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defense told Sputnik on Sunday that it was aware of reports about an attack on its destroyer USS Carney in the Red Sea.
Earlier in the day, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney came under attack by drones and missiles fired from Yemen.
"We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available, later," the Pentagon said.
Earlier in the day, Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said they would resume attacks
on Israel, following the end of a week-long truce in the Gaza Strip.
"The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea (and Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops," said Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree.
The Houthis then attacked two Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, as confirmed by the movement's spokesman, and a UK-owned merchant ship, the UK maritime trade authority said.
Since the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, the Houthi rebels have launched several missiles at the Israeli city of Eilat, as well as seized a Bahamas-flagged cargo ship in the Red Sea, which allegedly belongs to an Israeli businessman. The vessel was carrying 2,000 new vehicles.