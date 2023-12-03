International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/pentagon-spokesman-john-kirby-again-declines-to-place-red-lines-on-israel-1115364570.html
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby again declined to put red lines on aid to Israel as the Palestinian civilian death toll continues to mount.
2023-12-03T22:12+0000
2023-12-03T22:12+0000
americas
john kirby
palestinians
joe biden
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli defense forces (idf)
hamas
gaza
israel
rafah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80a312af0d082b56c784928eb634d9f7.jpg
While US President Joe Biden has publicly asked Israel to do what it can to avoid civilian casualties, the administration has consistently declined to outline any scenario that would cause the administration to reconsider sending aid to Israel.During an interview broadcast on American television, Kirby was asked about comments made by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) that he was concerned that the Biden administration has declined to express red lines to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount.Kirby argued that the challenges Israel faces are unique, accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. “Hamas deliberately shelters themselves inside residential buildings, hospitals and schools. Basically on purpose, putting civilians in the line of fire and what Israel is trying to do is get them out of the line of fire,” Kirby contended.Kirby also pointed to leaflets that Israel has been dropping on areas as proof that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths.However, the IDF leaflets have been criticized by Gazan residents and outside observers. The papers instruct residents in Gaza to scan QR codes for the most up-to-date information, but despite a partial restoration, the internet remains hard to access in Gaza.Halima Abdel-Tahman, a Palestinian widow and mother of four who fled her home in Beit Lahia in October to a relative’s home outside of Khan Yunis told reporters that she will not move again.“No, we won’t leave. The occupation tells you to go to this area then they bomb it. The reality is that no place is safe in Gaza. They kill people in the north. They kill people in the south,” she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/israeli-military-says-destroyed-about-500-shafts-to-hamas-tunnels-in-gaza-since-october-27-1115363370.html
americas
gaza
israel
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ef15ad3c1272d8fe6603eae2194dc3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aid to israel, genocide in gaza, israel ceasefire, idf leaflets, red lines, us red lines on israel
us aid to israel, genocide in gaza, israel ceasefire, idf leaflets, red lines, us red lines on israel

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel

22:12 GMT 03.12.2023
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2023
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Fighting between Hamas and Israel resumed on Friday after a weeks-long truce ended. With Israel bombing both the southern and northern areas of Gaza, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby reiterated on Sunday that the US has not placed any red lines on Israel that would cause the administration to halt military aid being sent to Israel.
While US President Joe Biden has publicly asked Israel to do what it can to avoid civilian casualties, the administration has consistently declined to outline any scenario that would cause the administration to reconsider sending aid to Israel.
During an interview broadcast on American television, Kirby was asked about comments made by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) that he was concerned that the Biden administration has declined to express red lines to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount.
“We are having these discussions with our Israeli counterparts every day about being careful, precise and deliberate in their targeting and trying to minimize civilian casualties to the maximum extent possible,” Kirby said while declining to set a red line.
Kirby argued that the challenges Israel faces are unique, accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. “Hamas deliberately shelters themselves inside residential buildings, hospitals and schools. Basically on purpose, putting civilians in the line of fire and what Israel is trying to do is get them out of the line of fire,” Kirby contended.
Kirby also pointed to leaflets that Israel has been dropping on areas as proof that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths.
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers are seen during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli ground forces have been operating in Gaza in recent days as Israel presses ahead with its war against Hamas militants - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2023
World
Israeli Military Says Destroyed About 500 Shafts to Hamas Tunnels in Gaza Since October 27
17:53 GMT
However, the IDF leaflets have been criticized by Gazan residents and outside observers. The papers instruct residents in Gaza to scan QR codes for the most up-to-date information, but despite a partial restoration, the internet remains hard to access in Gaza.
Halima Abdel-Tahman, a Palestinian widow and mother of four who fled her home in Beit Lahia in October to a relative’s home outside of Khan Yunis told reporters that she will not move again.
“No, we won’t leave. The occupation tells you to go to this area then they bomb it. The reality is that no place is safe in Gaza. They kill people in the north. They kill people in the south,” she said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала