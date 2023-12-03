https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/pentagon-spokesman-john-kirby-again-declines-to-place-red-lines-on-israel-1115364570.html
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby again declined to put red lines on aid to Israel as the Palestinian civilian death toll continues to mount.
2023-12-03T22:12+0000
2023-12-03T22:12+0000
2023-12-03T22:12+0000
americas
john kirby
palestinians
joe biden
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli defense forces (idf)
hamas
gaza
israel
rafah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80a312af0d082b56c784928eb634d9f7.jpg
While US President Joe Biden has publicly asked Israel to do what it can to avoid civilian casualties, the administration has consistently declined to outline any scenario that would cause the administration to reconsider sending aid to Israel.During an interview broadcast on American television, Kirby was asked about comments made by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) that he was concerned that the Biden administration has declined to express red lines to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount.Kirby argued that the challenges Israel faces are unique, accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. “Hamas deliberately shelters themselves inside residential buildings, hospitals and schools. Basically on purpose, putting civilians in the line of fire and what Israel is trying to do is get them out of the line of fire,” Kirby contended.Kirby also pointed to leaflets that Israel has been dropping on areas as proof that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths.However, the IDF leaflets have been criticized by Gazan residents and outside observers. The papers instruct residents in Gaza to scan QR codes for the most up-to-date information, but despite a partial restoration, the internet remains hard to access in Gaza.Halima Abdel-Tahman, a Palestinian widow and mother of four who fled her home in Beit Lahia in October to a relative’s home outside of Khan Yunis told reporters that she will not move again.“No, we won’t leave. The occupation tells you to go to this area then they bomb it. The reality is that no place is safe in Gaza. They kill people in the north. They kill people in the south,” she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/israeli-military-says-destroyed-about-500-shafts-to-hamas-tunnels-in-gaza-since-october-27-1115363370.html
americas
gaza
israel
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083129907_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ef15ad3c1272d8fe6603eae2194dc3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid to israel, genocide in gaza, israel ceasefire, idf leaflets, red lines, us red lines on israel
us aid to israel, genocide in gaza, israel ceasefire, idf leaflets, red lines, us red lines on israel
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel
Fighting between Hamas and Israel resumed on Friday after a weeks-long truce ended. With Israel bombing both the southern and northern areas of Gaza, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby reiterated on Sunday that the US has not placed any red lines on Israel that would cause the administration to halt military aid being sent to Israel.
While US President Joe Biden has publicly asked Israel to do what it can to avoid civilian casualties, the administration has consistently declined to outline any scenario that would cause the administration to reconsider sending aid to Israel.
During an interview broadcast on American television, Kirby was asked about comments made by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) that he was concerned that the Biden administration has declined to express red lines to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount.
“We are having these discussions with our Israeli counterparts every day about being careful, precise and deliberate in their targeting and trying to minimize civilian casualties to the maximum extent possible,” Kirby said while declining to set a red line.
Kirby argued that the challenges Israel faces are unique, accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. “Hamas deliberately shelters themselves inside residential buildings, hospitals and schools. Basically on purpose, putting civilians in the line of fire and what Israel is trying to do is get them out of the line of fire,” Kirby contended.
Kirby also pointed to leaflets that Israel has been dropping on areas as proof that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths.
However, the IDF leaflets have been criticized by Gazan residents and outside observers. The papers instruct residents in Gaza to scan QR codes for the most up-to-date information, but despite a partial restoration, the internet remains hard to access in Gaza.
Halima Abdel-Tahman, a Palestinian widow and mother of four who fled her home in Beit Lahia in October to a relative’s home outside of Khan Yunis told reporters
that she will not move again.
“No, we won’t leave. The occupation tells you to go to this area then they bomb it. The reality is that no place is safe in Gaza. They kill people in the north. They kill people in the south,” she said.