Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Again Declines To Place 'Red Lines' On Israel

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby again declined to put red lines on aid to Israel as the Palestinian civilian death toll continues to mount.

While US President Joe Biden has publicly asked Israel to do what it can to avoid civilian casualties, the administration has consistently declined to outline any scenario that would cause the administration to reconsider sending aid to Israel.During an interview broadcast on American television, Kirby was asked about comments made by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) that he was concerned that the Biden administration has declined to express red lines to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza continues to mount.Kirby argued that the challenges Israel faces are unique, accusing Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields. “Hamas deliberately shelters themselves inside residential buildings, hospitals and schools. Basically on purpose, putting civilians in the line of fire and what Israel is trying to do is get them out of the line of fire,” Kirby contended.Kirby also pointed to leaflets that Israel has been dropping on areas as proof that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are doing all they can to prevent civilian deaths.However, the IDF leaflets have been criticized by Gazan residents and outside observers. The papers instruct residents in Gaza to scan QR codes for the most up-to-date information, but despite a partial restoration, the internet remains hard to access in Gaza.Halima Abdel-Tahman, a Palestinian widow and mother of four who fled her home in Beit Lahia in October to a relative’s home outside of Khan Yunis told reporters that she will not move again.“No, we won’t leave. The occupation tells you to go to this area then they bomb it. The reality is that no place is safe in Gaza. They kill people in the north. They kill people in the south,” she said.

