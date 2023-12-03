https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/pentagon-warns-of-uss-lagging-arms-production---reports-1115363738.html

Pentagon Warns of US's Lagging Arms Production - Reports

The US defense industrial base lacks the necessary capacity and speed to fully meet the military demand, citing a draft Pentagon report.

The United States is unable to build its weapons fast enough, and the mismatch between the quality and speed "presents a growing strategic risk" as Washington needs to support active combat operations, "while deterring the larger and more technically advanced pacing threat looming in the Indo-Pacific," the draft read. Over the past 30 years, China has become a global manufacturing center for naval vessels, mining and microelectronics, and now the Chinese industry "vastly exceeds the capacity of not just the United States, but the combined output of our key European and Asian allies as well," the document said. At the same time, the US has the largest defense budget in the world, accounting for some 40% of global military spending in 2022 and exceeding China's military spending by several times.

