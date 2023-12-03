https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/us-spends-50-more-funds-on-munitions-due-to-ukraines-high-artillery-burn-rate---pentagon-1115350745.html

US Spends 50% More Funds on Munitions Due to Ukraine's High Artillery Burn Rate - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the United States now has to spend 50% more money on munitions compared to five years ago because of Ukraine's high burn rate of artillery shells amid its conflict with Russia.

He also pointed out that during the Biden administration's tenure, the production of artillery shells in the US will quadruple.He added that US will continue to support Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities in the Middle East. The Pentagon chief believes that the outcome of the Ukrainian crisis will define global security for decades to come and the United States has no option of "sitting it out."At the same time, the Pentagon still refuses to provide data on the amount of support for Israel.

