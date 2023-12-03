https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/progress-ms-25-cargo-spacecraft-docks-to-iss---roscosmos-1115360755.html
Russia's Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft, launched on December 1 from the Baikonur spaceport atop a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, docked on Sunday to the Poisk module of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.
The Progress MS-25 has brought more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies to the ISS, such as dry cargo for the crew and systems of the station, fuel, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the space station, and equipment for space research, including an incubator to study the development of quail egg embryos in space and equipment for corrosion research to be installed in outer space. "We are observing a contact. Docking," a specialist at the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region said. On November 29, the Progress MS-23 cargo ship undocked from the ISS to make way for the Progress MS-25, which is expected to stay in orbit for 179 days. It is the fourth cargo spacecraft Russia has sent to the ISS this year, while the Friday's launch brought the number of Russian rockets sent into space in 2023 to 15.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia's Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft, launched on December 1 from the Baikonur spaceport atop a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, docked on Sunday to the Poisk module of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a broadcast by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.
The Progress MS-25 has brought more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies to the ISS, such as dry cargo for the crew and systems of the station, fuel, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the space station, and equipment for space research, including an incubator to study the development of quail egg embryos in space and equipment for corrosion research to be installed in outer space.
"We are observing a contact. Docking," a specialist at the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region said.
On November 29, the Progress MS-23 cargo ship undocked from the ISS to make way for the Progress MS-25, which is expected to stay in orbit for 179 days.
It is the fourth cargo spacecraft Russia has sent to the ISS this year, while the Friday's launch brought the number of Russian rockets sent into space in 2023 to 15.