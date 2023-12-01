International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/russias-15th-launch-in-one-year-progress-ms-25-soars-to-iss-from-baikonur-1115322185.html
Russia’s 15th Launch in One Year: Progress MS-25 Soars to ISS From Baikonur
Russia’s 15th Launch in One Year: Progress MS-25 Soars to ISS From Baikonur
This first winter launch of 2023 is the fourth Russian cargo ship to reach the ISS this year and the 15th Russian rocket launched this year.
2023-12-01T13:12+0000
2023-12-01T13:14+0000
alexander maximov
yuri gagarin
oleg kononenko
baikonur
russia
earth
european space agency (esa)
roscosmos
rsc energia
soyuz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115321711_0:173:3072:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee5ab85a8fe8182a5a9683dffe4d56a.jpg
Russia's space agency has made its 15th rocket launch this year — carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).The Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft to the ISS was successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch broadcasted by Roscosmos.In less than nine minutes, the rocket placed the spacecraft in low Earth orbit. After separation from the third stage, the spacecraft will begin an autonomous flight to the ISS. Docking is scheduled for 11:15 GMT on December 3. The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for 179 days.The new ship will carry more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, drinking water, nitrogen, resource equipment, food and medical and hygiene supplies.In addition, the Progress MS-25 carries equipment for conducting scientific experiments — in particular, an incubator for studying embryo development of quail eggs in zero-gravity conditions — and equipment for corrosion research to be installed in open space.Before the launch, the rocket was decorated with images commemorating the 35th anniversary of the flight of the Buran reusable spacecraft — the soviet space shuttle — on November 15 1988, along with Decade of Science and Technology declared in Russia for 2022-2031, and the "Games of the Future" tournament to be held in Russia's Kazan in 2024.In addition, the fairing of the Soyuz-2.1a was decorated with a poster commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth on August 29 1923 of Alexander Maximov, the first head of the Main Directorate for Space Units of the USSR Ministry of Defense.As a senior military officer, Maximov supervised the development of the R-7 rocket at the OKB-1 design bureau (now RSC Energia), served as secretary of the state commission during the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite, and took part in the launch of the first manned spacecraft crewed by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. Under Maximov's leadership, the GLONASS system was tested and the Buran reusable spacecraft was developed.The ISS is currently crewed by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmine Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231115/russias-second-arktika-m-satellite-to-be-launched-on-december-16---source-1114966765.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/roscosmos-celebrates-silver-anniversary-of-its-global-space-odyssey-at-iss-1115067076.html
baikonur
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115321711_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8da77a5fc7854ef18f4106b1f87d5a25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kazakhstan russia baikonur, baikonur cosmodrome, russia latest rocket launch, russian space launches 2023, roscosmos launches 2023, roscosmos launch schedule
kazakhstan russia baikonur, baikonur cosmodrome, russia latest rocket launch, russian space launches 2023, roscosmos launches 2023, roscosmos launch schedule

Russia’s 15th Launch in One Year: Progress MS-25 Soars to ISS From Baikonur

13:12 GMT 01.12.2023 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 01.12.2023)
© Photo : RoscosmosThe launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo ship on a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 1, 2023.
The launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo ship on a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.12.2023
© Photo : Roscosmos
Subscribe
This first winter launch of 2023 is the fourth Russian cargo ship to reach the ISS this year and the 15th Russian rocket launched this year.
Russia's space agency has made its 15th rocket launch this year — carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft to the ISS was successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch broadcasted by Roscosmos.
In less than nine minutes, the rocket placed the spacecraft in low Earth orbit. After separation from the third stage, the spacecraft will begin an autonomous flight to the ISS. Docking is scheduled for 11:15 GMT on December 3. The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for 179 days.
The new ship will carry more than 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, drinking water, nitrogen, resource equipment, food and medical and hygiene supplies.
Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2023
Russia
Russia's Second Arktika-M Satellite to Be Launched on December 16 - Source
15 November, 04:57 GMT
In addition, the Progress MS-25 carries equipment for conducting scientific experiments — in particular, an incubator for studying embryo development of quail eggs in zero-gravity conditions — and equipment for corrosion research to be installed in open space.
Before the launch, the rocket was decorated with images commemorating the 35th anniversary of the flight of the Buran reusable spacecraft — the soviet space shuttle — on November 15 1988, along with Decade of Science and Technology declared in Russia for 2022-2031, and the "Games of the Future" tournament to be held in Russia's Kazan in 2024.
In addition, the fairing of the Soyuz-2.1a was decorated with a poster commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth on August 29 1923 of Alexander Maximov, the first head of the Main Directorate for Space Units of the USSR Ministry of Defense.
In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.11.2023
World
Roscosmos Celebrates Silver Anniversary of Its Global Space Odyssey at ISS
20 November, 12:00 GMT
As a senior military officer, Maximov supervised the development of the R-7 rocket at the OKB-1 design bureau (now RSC Energia), served as secretary of the state commission during the launch of the first artificial Earth satellite, and took part in the launch of the first manned spacecraft crewed by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. Under Maximov's leadership, the GLONASS system was tested and the Buran reusable spacecraft was developed.
The ISS is currently crewed by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmine Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала