Ukraine Admits It's Unable to Increase Military Production to Keep Up With Russia
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday admitted that Ukraine alone is unable to increase military production to be on par with Russia.
2023-12-03T21:12+0000
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Sunday admitted that Ukraine alone is unable to increase military production to be on par with Russia.
"Ukraine is ready to reach the end... When [Ukraine] will be provided with the necessary number of weapons, because Ukraine itself will not be able to increase such an amount of military production to achieve parity with Russia," Podolyak said in an interview with Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News’s YouTube channel.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note
to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.