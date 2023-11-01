https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/ukraines-weapons-wish-list-whats-on-it-and-will-the-west-deliver-1114649076.html

Ukraine's Weapons Wish List: What's on It and Will the West Deliver?

Ukraine's Weapons Wish List: What's on It and Will the West Deliver?

Ukraine is striving to get more weapons as the US is shifting its focus toward Israel and the Gaza Strip. What arms does Kiev want, and will they help Ukraine tip the balance in its favor?

2023-11-01T19:10+0000

2023-11-01T19:10+0000

2023-11-01T19:10+0000

world

military & intelligence

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

kiev

israel

nato

european union (eu)

us marine corps

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114493166_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c27fb200ee3edb7ee2daafea2fae9e2.jpg

Ukrainian officials and their European allies have stepped up lobbying efforts to convince Washington to urgently provide the Kiev regime with more weapons, according to the US mainstream media.For instance, last week, a delegation of Ukrainian officials, troops and advisers handed over their "wish list" to US officials in Washington DC which included new air defenses; the long-range, single-warhead version of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS); and US Marine Corps training on conducting ship-to-shore operations.What else does Kiev need?Leonkov explained that artillery and multiple launch rocket systems are being used by Ukraine not only to attack Russia's military positions, but also to target residential areas and civilian infrastructure. He has drawn attention to the fact that Washington provided Kiev with a great deal of cluster munitions, having run out of the standard 155 mm shells.The medium-range version of the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) delivered by Washington to the Zelensky regime in September is also equipped with a cluster warhead. According to the US media, Kiev wants to get more single-warhead ATACMS with a greater striking range. However, the Department of Defense appears to be reluctant to send a long-range version to Ukraine in order to maintain enough ammo in its own stockpiles.Israel Cause Outweighs Ukraine ConflictThe Biden administration is currently struggling to ram a new batch of Ukraine aid through the US Congress. The Dems wrapped it up in a larger package containing aid to Israel and border security funds. The newly-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson has made it clear that lawmakers will split the packages and vote for the Israeli batch first. For his part, President Joe Biden threatened to veto the bill if funds for Ukraine are not included.The Biden administration is well aware that the US Congress' enthusiasm for supporting Kiev has considerably waned. Therefore, it was forced to combine Ukraine aid with other, more urgent measures, according to the US media. American journalists also admit that the US public has grown weary of the Ukraine conflict with no end in sight, too.Leonkov highlighted that the US mainstream media had changed its tone while describing Ukraine's affairs. Most recently, a New York-based national magazine quoted Ukrainian military brass and officials as saying that the government forces failed to make any progress on the ground. A close aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the media outlet that even if Kiev receives the much-anticipated weapons, "we don’t have the men to use them."Is There Any Point in Sending More Modern Arms to Ukraine?The Zelensky regime has failed to live up to the expectations of its Western patrons, Leonkov noted. What's more, European powers appear to be reluctant to ramp up aid to Kiev, given that the price tags for weapons are soaring and Washington has yet to replenish their military stockpiles, the military expert noted.Furthermore, EU member states have realized that the weapons they are going to acquire from the US in exchange for Ukrainian supplies now cost more, the military expert continued.Thus, it's hardly surprising that the US and its NATO allies are more inclined to provide Kiev with legacy weapons or a mishmash of old arms systems, than modern missiles, air defenses and other military equipment, according to the analyst.Recently, the US press reported that Western countries chose to provide Ukraine with refurbished Soviet-era T-72 tanks instead of new Challengers and Leopards. The reason behind this decision was the increasing number of Challengers and Leopards being destroyed by Russian forces in the conflict zone. Similarly, instead of receiving new Patriots or other advanced NATO-grade air defenses, Ukraine was promised what is known as FrankenSAMs by the Pentagon. FrankenSAMs consist of a mix of older Soviet launchers and relatively modern US missiles.The US media says Zelensky is aware that the West's support is about to fade even further amid the raging Palestinian-Israeli conflict. While the Kiev regime is relentlessly continuing its lobbying efforts, the fate of Ukraine's advance appears to be sealed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/us-house-looking-to-separate-israel-funding-from-ukraine-border-security---lawmaker-1114583021.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/ukraine-sees-spike-in-leopard-losses-returns-to-soviet-era-tanks-1114621928.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-weapons-production-deficiency-exposed-amid-ukraine-israel-conflicts-1114546283.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/tensions-rising-between-zelensky-and-top-brass-over-ukraine-counteroffensive-1114605765.html

ukraine

kiev

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, war in ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine war news, ukraine war map, ukrainian counteroffensive, us aid to ukraine, us aid to israel, joe biden, support to ukraine waning in us, israel-hamas war, gaza war, the gaza strip, palestine, atacms, 155 mm shells