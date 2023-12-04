International
Australia Developing 'Secret Cloud Initiative' Interoperable With US, UK - Intelligence Chief
Australia is working to develop a "top secret cloud initiative" that will be "interoperable" with US and UK intelligence agencies, its director-general of national intelligence said Monday.
"In Australia, we are working very hard on a top-secret cloud initiative...what that will do is obviously transform how we do our work as agencies but also it'll open up a shared collaborative space," Andrew Shearer said at a talk hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Shearer added that the initiative would make Australia "interoperable" with the US and UK intelligence communities. He said that the project was being designed with "interoperability with our most important partners right from the start." Shearer said that post 9/11, Australia's intelligence agencies had been going through a "similar journey" to those of the US to heighten collaboration. He also suggested that collaboration stood to be improved across the Five Eyes international intelligence alliance.
Australia Developing 'Secret Cloud Initiative' Interoperable With US, UK - Intelligence Chief

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Australia is working to develop a "top secret cloud initiative" that will be "interoperable" with US and UK intelligence agencies, its director-general of national intelligence said Monday.
"In Australia, we are working very hard on a top-secret cloud initiative...what that will do is obviously transform how we do our work as agencies but also it'll open up a shared collaborative space," Andrew Shearer said at a talk hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Shearer added that the initiative would make Australia "interoperable" with the US and UK intelligence communities. He said that the project was being designed with "interoperability with our most important partners right from the start."
Shearer said that post 9/11, Australia's intelligence agencies had been going through a "similar journey" to those of the US to heighten collaboration. He also suggested that collaboration stood to be improved across the Five Eyes international intelligence alliance.
