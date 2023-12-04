https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/australia-developing-secret-cloud-initiative-interoperable-with-us-uk---intelligence-chief-1115378054.html
Australia Developing 'Secret Cloud Initiative' Interoperable With US, UK - Intelligence Chief
Australia is working to develop a "top secret cloud initiative" that will be "interoperable" with US and UK intelligence agencies, its director-general of national intelligence said Monday.
Australia Developing 'Secret Cloud Initiative' Interoperable With US, UK - Intelligence Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Australia is working to develop a "top secret cloud initiative" that will be "interoperable" with US and UK intelligence agencies, its director-general of national intelligence said Monday.
"In Australia, we are working very hard on a top-secret cloud initiative...what that will do is obviously transform how we do our work as agencies but also it'll open up a shared collaborative space," Andrew Shearer said at a talk hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Shearer added that the initiative would make Australia "interoperable" with the US and UK intelligence communities
. He said that the project was being designed with "interoperability with our most important partners right from the start."
Shearer said that post 9/11, Australia's intelligence agencies had been going through a "similar journey" to those of the US to heighten collaboration. He also suggested that collaboration stood to be improved across the Five Eyes international intelligence alliance.