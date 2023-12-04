International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/british-research-ship-encounters-worlds-largest-iceberg-1115382353.html
British Research Ship Encounters World's Largest Iceberg
British Research Ship Encounters World's Largest Iceberg
In a stroke of fortune, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, Britain's state-of-the-art polar research ship, crossed paths with the world's largest iceberg, A23a, as it drifts out of Antarctica.
2023-12-04T22:39+0000
2023-12-04T22:37+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
antarctic
iceberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115382195_0:41:3072:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_953c335a43b4791002c15fdf7e45aa5c.jpg
The RRS Sir David Attenborough, en route to Antarctica for its inaugural scientific mission, navigated the Antarctic Peninsula on Friday and came face-to-face with the world's biggest iceberg - the A23a iceberg.Scientists aboard the research ship, led by Chief Scientist Andrew Meijers, seized the occasion to study the iceberg's surroundings. The A23a is predicted to follow the common path known as "iceberg alley," heading towards the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.The ship's team, including scientist Laura Taylor, collected ocean surface water samples to explore the impact of giant icebergs on marine ecosystems and carbon dynamics.The mammoth iceberg, three times the size of New York City and more than twice the size of Greater London, had been grounded for over three decades in the Weddell Sea before recently entering the Southern Ocean.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/roscosmos-satellite-captures-image-of-worlds-largest-iceberg-on-the-move-1115279949.html
antarctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115382195_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5f00ae1ea100eea602bf9305206a64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rrs sir david attenborough, world largest iceberg a23a, iceberg a23a, water studies,
rrs sir david attenborough, world largest iceberg a23a, iceberg a23a, water studies,

British Research Ship Encounters World's Largest Iceberg

22:39 GMT 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliRSS Sir David Attenborough is moored at Greenwich, in London, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Britain's new polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough will make a special visit to London Greenwich from 28-30 October.
RSS Sir David Attenborough is moored at Greenwich, in London, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Britain's new polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough will make a special visit to London Greenwich from 28-30 October. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
The chance meeting provided scientists with a unique opportunity to collect vital seawater samples around the colossal iceberg, unlocking insights into its impact on marine life and the environment.
The RRS Sir David Attenborough, en route to Antarctica for its inaugural scientific mission, navigated the Antarctic Peninsula on Friday and came face-to-face with the world's biggest iceberg - the A23a iceberg.

The RRS Sir David Attenborough, named after the renowned British naturalist, is on a 10-day science trip as part of a $11.3 million project.

The initiative aims to investigate how Antarctic ecosystems and sea ice influence global ocean cycles of carbon and nutrients, providing crucial insights into the impacts of climate change on the Southern Ocean and its diverse organisms.

Scientists aboard the research ship, led by Chief Scientist Andrew Meijers, seized the occasion to study the iceberg's surroundings. The A23a is predicted to follow the common path known as "iceberg alley," heading towards the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia.
"It is incredibly lucky that the iceberg's route out of the Weddell Sea sat directly across our planned path, and that we had the right team aboard to take advantage of this opportunity," said Meijers.
A23а Iceberg drifting towards the open waters of the Southern Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2023
Beyond Politics
Roscosmos Satellite Captures Image of World's Largest Iceberg on the Move
29 November, 13:01 GMT
The ship's team, including scientist Laura Taylor, collected ocean surface water samples to explore the impact of giant icebergs on marine ecosystems and carbon dynamics.
"We know that these giant icebergs can provide nutrients to the waters they pass through, creating thriving ecosystems in otherwise less productive areas. What we don't know is what difference particular icebergs, their scale, and their origins can make to that process," Taylor explained.
The mammoth iceberg, three times the size of New York City and more than twice the size of Greater London, had been grounded for over three decades in the Weddell Sea before recently entering the Southern Ocean.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала