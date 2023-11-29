https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/roscosmos-satellite-captures-image-of-worlds-largest-iceberg-on-the-move-1115279949.html

Roscosmos Satellite Captures Image of World's Largest Iceberg on the Move

The Federal Space Agency of Russia, Roscosmos, has published a satellite image displaying the colossal A23a iceberg, the world's largest, as it traverses from the Weddell Sea to the Scotia Sea. Speculation has it that this iceberg could potentially disintegrate in the near future.

The image was captured by Russia's hydrometeorological satellite, Meteor-M. It can be found on the Roscosmos website, showcasing A23a venturing into the open waters of the Southern Ocean after departing from the Weddell Sea.According to Roscosmos, the iceberg will travel a distance of 150 kilometers in a month.Earlier, scientists from the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) reported that the world's largest iceberg, A23a, has entered the Southern Ocean's clear waters. In the coming month, it will reach the Scotia Sea, where it may soon cease to exist due to the effects of the wind, waves and warm ocean waters.The story of the world's largest icebergs began in 1986, when the outer edge of the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf broke off. Continually, for over three decades, the iceberg remained stationary in the heart of the Weddell Sea. Nevertheless, an intriguing turn of events unfolded during the Antarctic winter of 2023, when the colossal iceberg began to actively drift towards the periphery of the ice shelf.

