Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Ossified MIC to Prevent US From Ramping Up Counter-Drone System Production

The Pentagon will have trouble getting weapons makers to mass produce counter-drone weapons for quite a while, due to its entrenched, decades-old acquisition system dependent on the US being the world’s foremost military power.

A top Pentagon official said the US needs to dramatically increase its production of counter-drone systems to maximum capacity during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California over the weekend.“The production for counter-UAS [has] to go through the roof,” US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante told forum-goers, comparing the need to that faced a year ago when the US was rapidly running out of 155-millimeter artillery shells after having sent its entire stockpile to Ukraine.According to US media reports, LaPlante and other top Pentagon officials have been using a chart of the growth of 155-millimeter artillery shell production capacity over time as part of their efforts to pressure defense contractors into pumping out more anti-drone weapons and loitering munitions, which are also called “kamikaze” or suicide drones.“The industrial base has to be able to produce these at high numbers,” LaPlante said.Retired US Air Force and former Pentagon analyst Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik that the privately-owned military-industrial firms face a slew of obstacles to ramping up production of brand-new systems like counter-drone weapons, including research and development (R&D), questions of demand for buyers, and stability in Congress for funding such contracts.“Production costs are reduced at scale, but Mr LaPlante and the Pentagon confuse Congressional demand with ‘market’ demand. Market demand and market signals are faster and more accurate than the political signals that drive and control the US defense industry. Smaller and more agile international producers may have an advantage over the big five American firms that make counter-drone and loitering technologies and munitions.”However, she said that the “identification of a persistent demand globally” was the first obstacle to ramping up production - something that could be highly dependent on the White House’s foreign policy. Demand for anti-drones systems is likely to become less acute if a more isolationist government replaces the present interventionist-minded one.Another part of the equation is Congress, which must be “convinced to pay for this newer and costly segment of Pentagon spending,” Kwiatkowski said.“The third obstacle, of course, is the ramp-up speed of the US manufacturing sector for these technologies. As we have seen with aid to Ukraine, mass munitions and small arms, as well as complex technological consumables, even with tens of billions of dollars made available for pre-existing technologies and existing production lines, it was not enough to make even the slightest difference in the Ukraine war. "The first money that is spent profits the corporations, their pay and bonuses, and upgrades to infrastructure and manpower (factory upgrades, manpower hires, and other corporate investment). Then you see the output increase, and as many of these wars that are driving the counter-drone (and drone) demand are relatively short-lived, by the time the infrastructure and manpower improvements are in place, the demand is less urgent. The system then lobbies for the longer run, and cost plus contracts for the next time,” she explained.Kwiatkowski highlighted that for decades, the Pentagon has been able to rely on “endless upgrades” for off-the-shelf equipment, which has streamlined much of its acquisition policies. However, that system was dependent on US global dominance - something that can no longer be taken for granted, making the recent funding issues created by Congress into a threat for the development of new systems like anti-drone weapons.“Just like the US consumes produced end items from the rest of the world, the US defense industry is also dependent on production capabilities from the rest of the world, and has a long acquisition history of buying ‘off the shelf.’ As the world bifurcates into multipolar and shifting alliances, this approach that the US has invested in for decades, can become another weak point. It's not just consistent funding, it's how to actually shift how the Pentagon is invested - and that is like moving a mountain.”

