US Central Command Says Destroyer Shoots Down 3 Drones Launched by Houthis in Red Sea

Three commercial vessels in the Red Sea were attacked four times over the past 24 hours, and US destroyer USS Carney responded to their distress calls and shot down three drones.

USS Carney shot down the first drone "launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen" as it was approaching the US destroyer, the statement read, adding that the drone’s "specific target is not clear" and the US military "cannot assess at this time whether the Carney was a target of the UAVs."In addition, another commercial vessel, M/V Number 9, was hit by a missile launched from "Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," the statement noted. The command said that later, the M/V Sophie II vessel also sent a distress call, saying that it was struck by a missile, and USS Carney, while "en route to render support … shot down a UAV headed in its direction."

