https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/iran-vows-response-to-deaths-of-2-military-advisers-in-syria--1115372519.html

Iran Vows Response to Deaths of 2 Military Advisers in Syria

Iran Vows Response to Deaths of 2 Military Advisers in Syria

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the country would respond to any actions against its military advisers in Syria, following a missile attack on Damascus that left two Iranian personnel dead over the weekend.

2023-12-04T13:11+0000

2023-12-04T13:11+0000

2023-12-04T13:11+0000

world

middle east

iran

syria

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083680723_0:134:2551:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_f2962583527e8fc774e821647cf67ffa.jpg

This past Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the Iranian armed forces, said two of its military advisers stationed in Syria died during an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus. This marks the first official announcement of casualties among IRGC members since the start of the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip. "No action against the interests and security of Iran and our military advisers in Syria will go unanswered, we already have experience in such situations," Kanaani was quoted by media. From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of Syrian national sovereignty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/us-may-want-wider-war-in-middle-east-to-take-out-iran-1115085990.html

iran

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, syria, iran-syrian partnership, revolutionary guard corps, iran advisers, syria strike