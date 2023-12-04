https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/is-bitcoin-worth-investing-in-after-hitting-40000-for-first-time-since-2022--1115367692.html

Is Bitcoin Worth Investing In After Hitting $40,000 For First Time Since 2022?

Is Bitcoin Worth Investing In After Hitting $40,000 For First Time Since 2022?

The token started at $0 in 2009, breaking the one dollar barrier two years later. This was followed by Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in 2021.

2023-12-04T11:08+0000

2023-12-04T11:08+0000

2023-12-04T11:09+0000

economy

bitcoin

trading

cryptocurrency

increase

digital currency

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365632_0:190:2967:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1bfb46358a416ffec0716d30943b1475.jpg

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has topped $40,000 for the first time since May 2022, trading data showed on Monday.The rise was reportedly bolstered by the anticipation of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval and bets on US interest rate reductions.In separate interviews with world press, experts meanwhile remained upbeat about the future of Bitcoin, which hit an all-time high of $69,000 in 2021.He added that, “How swiftly Bitcoin marches towards $50,000 might well depend on when a spot-Bitcoin ETF is approved.”Halving, which pertains to the reward for Bitcoin mining, stipulates cutting the rate at which new tokens are released into circulation in half. Economically speaking, the supply of this digital currency will be diminished and its price will go up as a result. Halving happens every four years and the next one is expected in April 2024.The Asia Crypto Alliance Bitcoin co­-founder was echoed by Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG Australia Pty, who wrote in a note to Bloomberg that Bitcoin “continues to be supported by optimism around SEC [US Securities and Exchange Commission] approval for an ETF and Fed rate cuts in 2024.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220311/bill-gates-warns-against-investing-in-bitcoin-if-you-are-not-on-forbes-list-watch-out-1093785898.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/bitcoin-may-hit-50000-next-year-thanks-to-halving--analysts-1109789128.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin hits $40,000 threshold, bitcoin exchange-traded fund, digital currency