Putin Inspects Soviet-Era 'Nuclear Test Bunker' Replica in Moscow

The exhibit visited by Putin includes a replica of the observation bunker from which Soviet officials supervised the detonation of the first Soviet nuclear bomb more than seven decades ago.
During a visit to the "Russia" international exhibition and forum that is currently being held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin perused the section dedicated to the origins of Russia's nuclear program.The exhibit in question includes a replica of the observation bunker from which Soviet officials supervised the detonation of the first Soviet nuclear bomb more than seven decades ago.Though the original bunker was located some ten kilometers away from ground zero, the slit through which its occupants were supposed to survey the test got filled with dirt brought by the blast wave, said Mikhail Polunin, editor-in-chief of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom's official media outlet."The ground was shaking, they felt it," Polunin said as he described what the Soviet officials felt during the nuclear bomb test.The "Russia" international forum and expo kicked off in Moscow on November 4 with more than 190,000 people visiting it on the opening day alone.The expo highlights various technological and cultural achievements the country attained throughout its history. It is expected to be held until April 12, 2024.
During a visit to the “Russia”
international exhibition and forum that is currently being held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin perused the section dedicated to the origins of Russia’s nuclear program.
The exhibit in question includes a replica of the observation bunker from which Soviet officials supervised the detonation of the first Soviet nuclear bomb more than seven decades ago.
Though the original bunker was located some ten kilometers away from ground zero, the slit through which its occupants were supposed to survey the test got filled with dirt brought by the blast wave, said Mikhail Polunin, editor-in-chief of Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom’s official media outlet.
“The ground was shaking, they felt it,” Polunin said as he described what the Soviet officials felt during the nuclear bomb test.
The “Russia” international forum and expo kicked off in Moscow on November 4 with more than 190,000 people visiting it on the opening day alone.
The expo highlights various technological and cultural achievements the country attained throughout its history. It is expected to be held until April 12, 2024.