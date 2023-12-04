https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/russias-rostec-included-in-sipri-top-100-arms-manufacturers-for-first-time-1115369988.html
Russia’s Rostec Included in SIPRI Top 100 Arms Manufacturers for First Time
Russia’s Rostec Included in SIPRI Top 100 Arms Manufacturers for First Time
Apart from Rostec, the SIRPI’s 2022 ranking includes another Russian company, United Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest national holding to build, repair and maintain vessels.
2023-12-04T11:59+0000
2023-12-04T11:59+0000
2023-12-04T12:00+0000
russia
sweden
stockholm international peace research institute (sipri)
ranking
arms production
rostec
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533112_0:52:1266:764_1920x0_80_0_0_2eb7d7ff9104a0abfaa61c3ee8453ccb.jpg
Russian state corporation Rostec has been put in the top 100 ranking list of arms producers and military service providers released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) for the first time.The think tank noted in this regard that Rostec is “a holding company with no direct manufacturing capacity,” which is why the corporation “would usually be excluded from the Top 100.” These include the manufacturers High Precision Systems, KRET, Russian Electronics, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation, United Engines Corporation and UralVagonZavod.In the SIRPI 2022 ranking, Russia is also represented by the United Shipbuilding Corporation, which is in 36th position with $3.8 billion in arms revenue. The St.Petersburg-based corporation includes around 40 shipbuilding companies and organizations, as well as leading design bureaus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230313/why-sipris-new-report-on-russian-arms-exports-contains-non-reliable-info-1108344385.html
russia
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533112_91:0:1176:814_1920x0_80_0_0_3896e24ad432992a173ae6c43bee496d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian state corporation rostec, sirpi's 2022 ranking of arms producers, rostec's 10th position in sirpi's 2022 ranking
russian state corporation rostec, sirpi's 2022 ranking of arms producers, rostec's 10th position in sirpi's 2022 ranking
Russia’s Rostec Included in SIPRI Top 100 Arms Manufacturers for First Time
11:59 GMT 04.12.2023 (Updated: 12:00 GMT 04.12.2023)
Apart from Rostec, the SIRPI’s 2022 ranking includes another Russian company, United Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest national holding to build, repair and maintain vessels.
Russian state corporation Rostec
has been put in the top 100 ranking list of arms producers and military service providers released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) for the first time.
In a new fact sheet published on the SIPRI website, Rostec is seen in tenth position with $16.8 billion in arms revenue obtained in 2022.
The think tank noted in this regard that Rostec is “a holding company with no direct manufacturing capacity,” which is why the corporation “would usually be excluded from the Top 100.”
However, Rostec was included in the SIRPI’s 2022 ranking "due to the lack of data for almost all other Russian arms companies," according to the think tank. SIRPI added that a spate of Russian companies for which data is no longer available are controlled by Rostec and were included in previous Top 100 rankings.
These include the manufacturers High Precision Systems, KRET, Russian Electronics, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation, United Engines Corporation and UralVagonZavod.
In the SIRPI 2022 ranking, Russia is also represented by the United Shipbuilding Corporation, which is in 36th position with $3.8 billion in arms revenue. The St.Petersburg-based corporation includes around 40 shipbuilding companies and organizations, as well as leading design bureaus.