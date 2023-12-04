https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/russias-rostec-included-in-sipri-top-100-arms-manufacturers-for-first-time-1115369988.html

Russia’s Rostec Included in SIPRI Top 100 Arms Manufacturers for First Time

Apart from Rostec, the SIRPI’s 2022 ranking includes another Russian company, United Shipbuilding Corporation, the largest national holding to build, repair and maintain vessels.

Russian state corporation Rostec has been put in the top 100 ranking list of arms producers and military service providers released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) for the first time.The think tank noted in this regard that Rostec is “a holding company with no direct manufacturing capacity,” which is why the corporation “would usually be excluded from the Top 100.” These include the manufacturers High Precision Systems, KRET, Russian Electronics, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation, United Engines Corporation and UralVagonZavod.In the SIRPI 2022 ranking, Russia is also represented by the United Shipbuilding Corporation, which is in 36th position with $3.8 billion in arms revenue. The St.Petersburg-based corporation includes around 40 shipbuilding companies and organizations, as well as leading design bureaus.

