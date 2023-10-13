https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/rostec-supplies-russian-armed-forces-with-batch-of-intelligent-mine-laying-systems-1114163281.html

Rostec Supplies Russian Armed Forces With Batch of Intelligent Mine-Laying Systems

Rostec enterprises have delivered ahead of schedule to the Russian troops a batch of complexes of the engineering system of remote mining ISDM Zemledeliye, Rostec's press service told reporters.

The press service recalled that Zemledeliye (lit. "Agriculture") includes a combat vehicle on a chassis with a 8x8 wheel arrangement, a transport-loading vehicle, as well as transport-launching containers with technical ammunition. The ISDM's principle of operation is similar to that of multiple rocket launchers, but the mines are planted using solid-fuel ammunition loaded with different types of mines. It is possible to remotely prepare a salvo from the Zemeledeliye, and enter flight task data and mine self-destruction parameters. In addition, the system is capable of automatically firing at calculated targets, receiving the coordinates of the projectile impact and transmitting them to soldiers.As Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec's Conventional Weapons, Ammunition, and Special Chemicals Complex, pointed out, Russia's special operation and the failed counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated that competently placed mine barriers can become an insurmountable obstacle for an enemy. According to him, Zemledeliye is capable of laying such intelligent minefields at high speed, even in hard-to-reach areas."Meanwhile, the ability of the explosive devices to deactivate or self-destruct at a given time ensures safe and quick demining after the cessation of hostilities. Importantly, Zemledeliye increases the combat capabilities of units to solve the tasks of mine clearance, complying with all international agreements on the prohibition or restriction of the use of mines, booby traps and other devices," Ozdoyev said.

