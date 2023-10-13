https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/rostec-supplies-russian-armed-forces-with-batch-of-intelligent-mine-laying-systems-1114163281.html
Rostec Supplies Russian Armed Forces With Batch of Intelligent Mine-Laying Systems
Rostec Supplies Russian Armed Forces With Batch of Intelligent Mine-Laying Systems
Rostec enterprises have delivered ahead of schedule to the Russian troops a batch of complexes of the engineering system of remote mining ISDM Zemledeliye, Rostec's press service told reporters.
2023-10-13T11:15+0000
2023-10-13T11:15+0000
2023-10-13T11:15+0000
military
russia
rostec
mine
russian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114162805_73:0:1335:710_1920x0_80_0_0_2abacb6099bc0eefb61ae7b88001368f.jpg
The press service recalled that Zemledeliye (lit. "Agriculture") includes a combat vehicle on a chassis with a 8x8 wheel arrangement, a transport-loading vehicle, as well as transport-launching containers with technical ammunition. The ISDM's principle of operation is similar to that of multiple rocket launchers, but the mines are planted using solid-fuel ammunition loaded with different types of mines. It is possible to remotely prepare a salvo from the Zemeledeliye, and enter flight task data and mine self-destruction parameters. In addition, the system is capable of automatically firing at calculated targets, receiving the coordinates of the projectile impact and transmitting them to soldiers.As Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec's Conventional Weapons, Ammunition, and Special Chemicals Complex, pointed out, Russia's special operation and the failed counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated that competently placed mine barriers can become an insurmountable obstacle for an enemy. According to him, Zemledeliye is capable of laying such intelligent minefields at high speed, even in hard-to-reach areas."Meanwhile, the ability of the explosive devices to deactivate or self-destruct at a given time ensures safe and quick demining after the cessation of hostilities. Importantly, Zemledeliye increases the combat capabilities of units to solve the tasks of mine clearance, complying with all international agreements on the prohibition or restriction of the use of mines, booby traps and other devices," Ozdoyev said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russias-rostec-quadruples-armored-vehicle-production--1112500006.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0d/1114162805_230:0:1177:710_1920x0_80_0_0_41c71c9907ba785c59822b26a44a9370.jpg
Mobile mine laying system ISDM Zemledeliye
Mobile mine laying system ISDM Zemledeliye
2023-10-13T11:15+0000
true
PT0M42S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, intelligent mine laying system, rostec enterprises
russian armed forces, intelligent mine laying system, rostec enterprises
Rostec Supplies Russian Armed Forces With Batch of Intelligent Mine-Laying Systems
Rostec has delivered a batch of ISDM Zemledeliye remote mining engineering systems to Russian troops.
The press service recalled that Zemledeliye (lit. "Agriculture") includes a combat vehicle on a chassis with a 8x8 wheel arrangement, a transport-loading vehicle, as well as transport-launching containers with technical ammunition.
The ISDM's principle of operation is similar to that of multiple rocket launchers, but the mines are planted using solid-fuel ammunition loaded with different types of mines. It is possible to remotely prepare a salvo from the Zemeledeliye, and enter flight task data and mine self-destruction parameters. In addition, the system is capable of automatically firing at calculated targets, receiving the coordinates of the projectile impact and transmitting them to soldiers.
As Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec's
Conventional Weapons, Ammunition, and Special Chemicals Complex, pointed out, Russia's special operation and the failed counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have demonstrated that competently placed mine barriers can become an insurmountable obstacle for an enemy.
According to him, Zemledeliye is capable of laying such intelligent minefields
at high speed, even in hard-to-reach areas.
"Meanwhile, the ability of the explosive devices to deactivate or self-destruct at a given time ensures safe and quick demining after the cessation of hostilities. Importantly, Zemledeliye increases the combat capabilities of units to solve the tasks of mine clearance, complying with all international agreements on the prohibition or restriction of the use of mines, booby traps and other devices," Ozdoyev said.