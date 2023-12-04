https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/sputnik-correspondent-russell-bentley-awarded-film-prize-1115369874.html

Sputnik Correspondent Russell Bentley Awarded Film Prize

Sputnik Correspondent Russell Bentley Awarded Film Prize

The Front Line International Film Festival was held in Rostov-on-Don from November 29th to December 3rd. It was organized by the association "Mius-Front" with the support of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, the Russian Military Historical Society, the Union of Journalists of Russia, the television company "Don 24" and many others.

2023-12-04T12:15+0000

2023-12-04T12:15+0000

2023-12-04T12:15+0000

russia

documentary

movie

award

sputnik

rostov-on-don

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115370455_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d2586a65267275bf2f7fffa191d8c934.jpg

Over 120 patriotic films about Russia's wars, history, and culture were submitted from around the world, of which 41 were selected to be screened for the final competition, among which were films from Serbia, the US, Costa Rica, Iran, and Kazakhstan. And of course, many films from Russia, including the Donbass Republics.Sputnik's Russell Bentley's short (14 minute) film, 'The Monastery' was among those selected. It was well received at the screening, and ultimately won the 'Immortal Regiment Award' for "Preserving the Memory of Heroes of Donbass". Other award-winning films included "Treble Clef" by Artur Khodyrev, starring violin virtuoso Maryanna Vasilyeva and poet Alexander Pelevin, about their journeys to front line positions to entertain and inspire our troops. Master classes were also held, including "The Work of War Correspondents in the SMO", conducted by RT's Olga Kiry and Ruslan Gusarov. We attended many other classes and films during the 3 day festival, and were very impressed with the excellent work of the organizers, under the direction of Festival President Andrei Kudryakov and the Mius Front. The festival was held at the opulent Horizont shopping complex and Radisson Hotel in Rostov. Many new friends and connections were made, and a grand time was had by all.Such events as the Front Line International Film Festival, and the films that were shown there, are an important and integral part of the Information War that now is being waged around the world. The Information War is simply the political/cultural variant of the Economic and Military wars that Russia is currently embroiled in. In order for Russia to defend itself and its future, and to bring about a new multipolar world, we must win on all three Fronts. As Pablo Picasso once said, "Art is a weapon." Thanks to the artists and correspondents, participants and organizers of the Front Line Film Festival, who have done some great work on the Information Front, and will continue to do so. We look forward to covering and participating in this event next year.

russia

rostov-on-don

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Russell Bentley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg

Russell Bentley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Monastery by Russel Bentley The Monastery by Russel Bentley 2023-12-04T12:15+0000 true PT14M06S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russell Bentley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094281697_332:0:1182:850_100x100_80_0_0_f4d7604e530b3861449b2db55c72f353.jpg

front line international film festival, international film festival in russia, russel bentley, documentary