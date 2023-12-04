International
Iran Says Received Guarantees on Release of Funds Frozen in United States
Iran Says Received Guarantees on Release of Funds Frozen in United States
Iran has received all the necessary guarantees regarding the release of funds frozen in the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
"Since the United States has shown that it is not reliable, we have acquired the necessary guarantees in this regard," Kanaani told reporters, as quoted by the local news agency, commenting on attempts by the US Congress to block Iran’s released funds once again.In September, Iran and the US conducted a prisoner swap deal, and Washington gave the green light for South Korean banks to unfreeze Iranian assets worth $6 billion. The funds were transferred to Qatar with the condition that they could only be used for humanitarian purposes, and the US reserved the right to cancel the agreement at any time.
Iran Says Received Guarantees on Release of Funds Frozen in United States

11:25 GMT 04.12.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has received all the necessary guarantees regarding the release of funds frozen in the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.
"Since the United States has shown that it is not reliable, we have acquired the necessary guarantees in this regard," Kanaani told reporters, as quoted by the local news agency, commenting on attempts by the US Congress to block Iran’s released funds once again.
In September, Iran and the US conducted a prisoner swap deal, and Washington gave the green light for South Korean banks to unfreeze Iranian assets worth $6 billion. The funds were transferred to Qatar with the condition that they could only be used for humanitarian purposes, and the US reserved the right to cancel the agreement at any time.
