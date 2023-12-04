https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/us-airstrike-on-headquarters-of-iraqi-armed-formations-leaves-5-people-dead--reports-1115365544.html
US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports
US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports
Five people have been killed as a result of a US airstrike on the headquarters of Iraqi armed formations, Iraqi news agency Shafaq News reported on Sunday, citing a source in the security agencies.
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia Muslim militant groups, said that it had attacked a US military base in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah using drones. The source said that it was unclear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet, while the location of the airstrike is yet to be disclosed. The strike allegedly took place in the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, according to the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen. On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 74 times since October 17.
US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports
03:08 GMT 04.12.2023 (Updated: 03:09 GMT 04.12.2023)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Five people have been killed as a result of a US airstrike on the headquarters of Iraqi armed formations, Iraqi news agency Shafaq News reported on Sunday, citing a source in the security agencies.
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia Muslim militant groups, said that it had attacked a US military base in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah using drones
.
The source said that it was unclear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet, while the location of the airstrike is yet to be disclosed.
The strike allegedly took place in
the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, according to the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen.
On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 74 times since October 17.