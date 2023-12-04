International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/us-airstrike-on-headquarters-of-iraqi-armed-formations-leaves-5-people-dead--reports-1115365544.html
US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports
US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports
Five people have been killed as a result of a US airstrike on the headquarters of Iraqi armed formations, Iraqi news agency Shafaq News reported on Sunday, citing a source in the security agencies.
2023-12-04T03:08+0000
2023-12-04T03:09+0000
world
us
iraq
hasakah
kirkuk
pentagon
airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102734/13/1027341398_0:314:3055:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_e6e75cc0cc9e1f28564fbe060856cdd8.jpg
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia Muslim militant groups, said that it had attacked a US military base in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah using drones. The source said that it was unclear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet, while the location of the airstrike is yet to be disclosed. The strike allegedly took place in the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, according to the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen. On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 74 times since October 17.
iraq
hasakah
kirkuk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102734/13/1027341398_346:0:3055:2032_1920x0_80_0_0_ebec56a7592f6df975f2a38bb961b52c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us airstrik, iraqi armed formations, syrian province of al hasakah, shafaq news, city of kirkuk in northern iraq, soldiers movement, us airstrike
us airstrik, iraqi armed formations, syrian province of al hasakah, shafaq news, city of kirkuk in northern iraq, soldiers movement, us airstrike

US Airstrike on Headquarters of Iraqi Armed Formations Leaves 5 People Dead – Reports

03:08 GMT 04.12.2023 (Updated: 03:09 GMT 04.12.2023)
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankSyrian soldiers in the streets of Al-Hasakah in eastern Syria
Syrian soldiers in the streets of Al-Hasakah in eastern Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Five people have been killed as a result of a US airstrike on the headquarters of Iraqi armed formations, Iraqi news agency Shafaq News reported on Sunday, citing a source in the security agencies.
Earlier, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia Muslim militant groups, said that it had attacked a US military base in the Syrian province of Al Hasakah using drones.
The source said that it was unclear whether the strike was carried out by a drone or a fighter jet, while the location of the airstrike is yet to be disclosed.
The strike allegedly took place in the city of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, according to the Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen.
On Thursday, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said that US forces in Iraq and Syria had been attacked 74 times since October 17.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала