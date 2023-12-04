https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/us-house-panel-says-fbi-interviewed-priest-choir-director-in-targeting-of-catholic-church-1115383321.html

US House Panel Says FBI Interviewed Priest, Choir Director in Targeting of Catholic Church

US House Panel Says FBI Interviewed Priest, Choir Director in Targeting of Catholic Church

The FBI interviewed a Catholic priest and a choir director as part of an effort to target traditional Catholics as potential extremists, the US House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government reported.

2023-12-04T23:52+0000

2023-12-04T23:52+0000

2023-12-04T23:50+0000

americas

catholic church

us

catholics

fbi

extremists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg

Earlier this year, the panel began investigating whistleblower allegations of an FBI memorandum that proposed infiltrating the traditional Catholic community as a form of threat mitigation against potential violent extremism. "The Committee and Select Subcommittee’s oversight shows that the FBI abused its counterterrorism tools to target Catholic Americans as potential domestic terrorists," the panel said on Monday, citing whistleblower disclosures. The panel determined that there were errors at every step of drafting, reviewing, approving and removing the memo, the report said. The FBI had no legitimate basis to insert federal law enforcement into traditional Catholic communities, the report said. The FBI targeted anti-abortion Catholics and those who believe in biology-based gender distinctions as potential domestic terrorists, the report said. "Perhaps most concerning is that without the whistleblower, this document would still be actionable in FBI systems, potentially endangering the religious liberties of countless Americans who might be investigated simply for espousing certain sincerely held views," the report said. The FBI must take decisive action to rebuild public trust, the report said. The panel will continue oversight in an effort to protect religious liberty from government overreach, the report said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231202/fbi-confirms-self-immolation-incident-at-israeli-consulate-in-atlanta---spokesperson-1115339663.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is the fbi, us house select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, extremists among catholics