https://sputnikglobe.com/20231204/why-eu-funding-to-ukraine-may-soon-fade--1115374023.html

Why EU Funding to Ukraine May Soon Fade

Why EU Funding to Ukraine May Soon Fade

European conservatives are skeptical of further spending on Ukraine and have vowed to reshape the Old Continent's politics after the forthcoming EU parliamentary elections where they are projected to take more seats. What could this mean for Kiev?

2023-12-04T14:34+0000

2023-12-04T14:34+0000

2023-12-04T14:40+0000

europe

analysis

gillbert doctorow

geert wilders

viktor orban

ukraine

kiev

brussels

european union (eu)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102495/97/1024959725_0:371:1805:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_eec2a784ed15626e01bcd544eaafec81.jpg

A recent €50 billion EU allocation for Ukraine is reportedly at risk as member states fail to reach an agreement on a common budget, according to the Financial Times. The newspaper particularly cites the victory of the right wing in the Dutch elections last month and a recent German court ruling limiting government borrowing.International observers have recently drawn attention to the rise of the right wing across Europe, suggesting that the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza war could have become a catalyst for the trend. In Germany, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is currently polling 21%, second only to CDU/CSU (30%). The AfD is highly skeptical about the bloc's funding and militarizing the Kiev regime. Similarly, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shares a similar stance. Moreover, he has recently signaled that he is against discussing Ukraine’s accession to the EU during the union's December summit. In November, he threatened to use Hungary’s veto power to block the provision of a planned €50 billion for Kiev.Meanwhile, European conservatives are closing ranks ahead of the EU parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held on June 6-9, 2024. During the gathering, EU conservatives criticized Western sanctions against Russia and the futility of funding Ukraine that "cannot win." Per them, Brussels' Ukraine agenda comes in contrast to national interests of EU member states. That said, some divisions on approaches to Russia persist among the European right wing movement, AfD lawmaker and ID Vice-President Gunnar Beck told Politico, a conclusion which Doctorow agrees with.Similarly, right-wing parties don't have a unified position on Ukraine, echoes Kartheiser:"Regrettably, right-wing parties have no unified position on Ukraine. Most of them follow traditional, national lines of reasoning. This is even more surprising since many of the Republican presidential candidates and even some Democrats in the US take their distances from the Biden-policy on Ukraine. At this stage, only right-wing parties in some of the major European States can contribute to a change of policy, namely in France and Germany and, of course, in the Netherlands. However, in a few months from now, this can evolve because the war is less and less popular and the approach of the European elections might make them reconsider their positions," the Luxembourg Parliament MP concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/rise-of-right-how-ukraine-conflict-and-gaza-war-affect-eus-political-balance-1115214954.html

ukraine

kiev

brussels

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

eu, europe, european parliament elections, eu right-wing parties, rise of eu right-wing parties, eu aid to ukraine, eu conservatives aid to ukraine, viktor orban, geert wilders, volodymyr zelensky