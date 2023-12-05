https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/activist-says-gaza-may-cost-democrats-in-november-1115384106.html

Activist Says Gaza May Cost Democrats in November

Speaking on Sputnik's Political Misfits, activist Anthony Rogers Wright said that President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel will likely hurt Democrats in November.

US President Joe Biden’s unwavering support of Israel may hurt Democrat chances in November, Anthony Rogers Wright, the spokesperson for Movement for Black Lives and the Black Hive told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Monday.Talking with hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte, Wright argued that the conflict in Gaza is likely to hurt Biden in critical swing states with large Arab populations, in particular Michigan which he says is likely to determine the next President of the United States.Kiriakou noted that Presidential elections are typically decided on the strength of the economy, but Wright said that foreign policy and the economy are no longer mutually exclusive in the minds of voters.“I think more and more residents of the United States are becoming very wary of blank checks being sent to Ukraine and now a good amount of money, $14 billion being proposed to be sent to Israel,” Wright explained.Wright noted that Michigan in particular has a large Arab population and that Muslim and Arab groups are starting to organize against Biden, pointing to the recently launched Abandon Biden campaign as evidence.“You have a population of people who are essentially saying that this issue in Gaza... is enough to get them not to vote for Joe Biden,” noting that unlike previous years there are likely to be more anti-Zionist options on the ballot. He said that the “paternalism” of liberals won’t be enough to get Arab voters to overlook credible accusations of crimes against humanity by Israel.However, Wright points to alternatives that might be on the ballot in November.Earlier in the interview, Wright discussed a potential second term for Donald Trump, and how worried leftists and marginalized groups should be about his recent comments that Kiriakou described as increasingly “authoritarian.”“Of course we should be concerned about his rhetoric. It is also a call to action for people to get very locally invested and state-wide invested... It is looking more and more that we are going to have to create local and state force fields to protect ourselves in case there is a massive catastrophe at the federal level,” Wright said, pointing to the Attorney General lawsuit against Trump’s previous Muslim ban and New York’s offer to help out of state women receive contraceptive care in the wake of Roe v Wade being shot down by the Supreme Court.“It really is about preparation right now,” Wright explained.

