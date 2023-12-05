International
Former DEA Informant Pleads Guilty to Role in 2021 Assassination of Haitian President
Former DEA Informant Pleads Guilty to Role in 2021 Assassination of Haitian President
Former US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) informer Joseph Vincent has pleaded guilty in a Florida court to his role in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, court documents revealed.
"The defendant agrees to plead guilty to Counts 1, 2 and 3 of the Fourth Superseding Amendment," the plea agreement said on Tuesday. According to the plea agreement, Vincent was involved with a score of Colombian citizens and several other Haitian-Americans in the conspiracy and is the fourth of 11 defendants in the case to plead guilty. Vincent may face a life sentence in jail for the crime, the court document noted. His charges include conspiracy to kill and kidnap a person outside the US and conspiracy to provide material support and resources.His appearance before the court was reported to last a duration of about 20 minutes, during which Vincent reiterated he had come to an agreement with authorities to aid in their investigation.Aside from Vincent, three other individuals pleaded guilty to being involved in the 2021 assassination effort. However, over 40 suspects have been taken into police custody in relation to the ongoing investigation.Vincent is next due in court for sentencing in early February.
Former DEA Informant Pleads Guilty to Role in 2021 Assassination of Haitian President

21:11 GMT 05.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) informer Joseph Vincent has pleaded guilty in a Florida court to his role in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise, court documents revealed.
"The defendant agrees to plead guilty to Counts 1, 2 and 3 of the Fourth Superseding Amendment," the plea agreement said on Tuesday.
According to the plea agreement, Vincent was involved with a score of Colombian citizens and several other Haitian-Americans in the conspiracy and is the fourth of 11 defendants in the case to plead guilty.
Vincent may face a life sentence in jail for the crime, the court document noted. His charges include conspiracy to kill and kidnap a person outside the US and conspiracy to provide material support and resources.
His appearance before the court was reported to last a duration of about 20 minutes, during which Vincent reiterated he had come to an agreement with authorities to aid in their investigation.
Aside from Vincent, three other individuals pleaded guilty to being involved in the 2021 assassination effort. However, over 40 suspects have been taken into police custody in relation to the ongoing investigation.
Vincent is next due in court for sentencing in early February.
