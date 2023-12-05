https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/norways-parliament-backs-deep-sea-mining-plans-in-arctic-despite-protests---reports-1115412876.html
Norway's Parliament Backs Deep-Sea Mining Plans in Arctic Despite Protests - Reports
Norway's Parliament Backs Deep-Sea Mining Plans in Arctic Despite Protests - Reports
Norway's minority government and two key opposition parties agreed to allow deep-sea mining exploration in the Arctic Ocean despite pushback from environmental activists and the fishing industry, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
2023-12-05T18:32+0000
2023-12-05T18:32+0000
2023-12-05T18:32+0000
world
norway
arctic ocean
financial times
china
exploration
deep-sea
mining
environment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16389/97/163899726_0:120:3131:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_2d5f959e4162a4096170597c1fe006fd.jpg
The government billed the move as an attempt to reduce dependence on China as an exporter of many green industries, as the sea beds are believed to contain sizable deposits of minerals such as copper, cobalt, neodymium and dysprosium, which are necessary for electric batteries and wind turbines. It also pledged strict environmental criteria for the commercial extraction of minerals from the seabed, the report said. However, environmentalists believe that the exploration is fraught with risks for fragile marine ecosystems. The areas proposed for exploration lie in the Barents and Greenland Seas, which could also stoke geopolitical tensions as Russia, the European Union and the United Kingdom dispute Norway's exclusive mining rights off the Arctic islands, the newspaper said. It added that the Nordic nation might use about 280,000 square kilometers (108,108 square miles) for exploration, while each extraction would require parliamentary approval.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/black-day-for-norwegian-nature-as-oslo-plans-to-open-its-waters-for-deep-sea-mining-1111352038.html
norway
arctic ocean
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16389/97/163899726_232:0:2899:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_6dda9de14625b0a92ca7ecbdda26ca8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
norway, deep-sea mining, arctic ocean, environment
norway, deep-sea mining, arctic ocean, environment
Norway's Parliament Backs Deep-Sea Mining Plans in Arctic Despite Protests - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Norway's minority government and two key opposition parties agreed to allow deep-sea mining exploration in the Arctic Ocean despite pushback from environmental activists and the fishing industry, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The government billed the move as an attempt to reduce dependence on China as an exporter of many green industries, as the sea beds are believed to contain sizable deposits of minerals such as copper, cobalt, neodymium and dysprosium, which are necessary for electric batteries and wind turbines. It also pledged strict environmental criteria for the commercial extraction of minerals from the seabed, the report said.
However, environmentalists believe that the exploration is fraught with risks for fragile marine ecosystems.
"This is the biggest disgrace in Norway's management of the oceans in modern times, and the final nail in the coffin for Norway's reputation as a responsible maritime nation," the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Norway CEO Karoline Andaur was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.
The areas proposed for exploration lie in the Barents and Greenland Seas, which could also stoke geopolitical tensions as Russia, the European Union and the United Kingdom dispute Norway's exclusive mining rights off the Arctic islands, the newspaper said.
It added that the Nordic nation might use about 280,000 square kilometers (108,108 square miles) for exploration, while each extraction would require parliamentary approval.