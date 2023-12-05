https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/norways-parliament-backs-deep-sea-mining-plans-in-arctic-despite-protests---reports-1115412876.html

Norway's Parliament Backs Deep-Sea Mining Plans in Arctic Despite Protests - Reports

Norway's Parliament Backs Deep-Sea Mining Plans in Arctic Despite Protests - Reports

Norway's minority government and two key opposition parties agreed to allow deep-sea mining exploration in the Arctic Ocean despite pushback from environmental activists and the fishing industry, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

2023-12-05T18:32+0000

2023-12-05T18:32+0000

2023-12-05T18:32+0000

world

norway

arctic ocean

financial times

china

exploration

deep-sea

mining

environment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16389/97/163899726_0:120:3131:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_2d5f959e4162a4096170597c1fe006fd.jpg

The government billed the move as an attempt to reduce dependence on China as an exporter of many green industries, as the sea beds are believed to contain sizable deposits of minerals such as copper, cobalt, neodymium and dysprosium, which are necessary for electric batteries and wind turbines. It also pledged strict environmental criteria for the commercial extraction of minerals from the seabed, the report said. However, environmentalists believe that the exploration is fraught with risks for fragile marine ecosystems. The areas proposed for exploration lie in the Barents and Greenland Seas, which could also stoke geopolitical tensions as Russia, the European Union and the United Kingdom dispute Norway's exclusive mining rights off the Arctic islands, the newspaper said. It added that the Nordic nation might use about 280,000 square kilometers (108,108 square miles) for exploration, while each extraction would require parliamentary approval.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/black-day-for-norwegian-nature-as-oslo-plans-to-open-its-waters-for-deep-sea-mining-1111352038.html

norway

arctic ocean

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norway, deep-sea mining, arctic ocean, environment