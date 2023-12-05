https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/police-us-suspect-tied-to-virginia-home-explosion-presumed-dead-1115416479.html

Police: US Suspect Tied to Virginia Home Explosion Presumed Dead

The alleged suspect was in residence at the time of the massive explosion of a duplex house in one of the neighborhoods in Arlington County, Virginia, and is presumed to be deceased.

Late Monday, a powerful explosion took place in one of the residential areas in Arlington County, Virginia, near Washington D.C. at 844 North Burlington Street. The incident unfolded several hours after police arrived on the scene to execute a search warrant in response to reports of the suspect firing between 30 and 40 shots from a flare gun.“Based on the preliminary investigation of this incident, we believe that the resident of the home James Yoo, 56, of Arlington is the involved suspect,” Penn detailed during a Tuesday briefing. “The suspect was inside the residence at the time of the explosion and he is presumed at this point to be deceased.” Investigators have located human remains at the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to positively identify Yoo and to determine the cause of his death, Penn said. Penn further noted that all communications with the suspect to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution had proven unsuccessful prior to the explosion. Aside from the suspect's presumed death, no serious injuries were reported at the scene.Police, FBI officials, and local authorities have yet to release a potential cause or motive for the explosion amid their ongoing investigation.

