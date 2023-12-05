https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/redwood-trees-stun-scientists-by-sprouting-1000-year-old-buds-to-survive-after-wildfires-1115383641.html

Redwood Trees Stun Scientists by Sprouting 1000-Year-Old Buds to Survive After Wildfires

Ancient redwoods in California's Big Basin Redwoods State Park have astonished scientists by regenerating from 1000-year-old buds after a devastating wildfire in August 2020.

Despite fears that most of the redwood trees would perish due to intense blazes, a recent study revealed that these towering giants tapped into energy reserves dating back decades, enabling them to sprout new growth and challenge existing understanding of tree survival.Tree ecophysiologist Drew Peltier and his team from Northern Arizona University discovered that, contrary to expectations, the surviving redwoods mobilized long-held energy reserves, using sugars produced from sunlight decades earlier. These reserves were channeled into buds that had been dormant for centuries beneath the bark.Adrian Rocha, an ecosystem ecologist at the University of Notre Dame, praised the findings, stating that they challenge previous knowledge on tree growth.While the study suggests redwoods possess tools to cope with catastrophic fires linked to climate change, uncertainties remain about their ability to withstand recurring infernos in a warmer climate.While redwoods typically resist fires due to their thick bark and elevated branches, the 2020 fire proved severe enough to burn even the uppermost branches, disrupting their photosynthesis.Radiocarbon dating revealed that the sugars sustaining the sprouts were, on average, 21 years old – the oldest energy reserves documented in trees. Peltier explained that the redwoods utilized carbohydrates photosynthesized nearly six decades ago, highlighting their fire resilience. Moreover, the sprouts emerged from buds that had formed centuries ago, with some extending back as much as 1,000 years, making them the oldest documented in scientific records.The study was published in Nature Plants journal.

