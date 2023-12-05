https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-iranian-foreign-ministers-sign-document-on-actions-against-sanctions-1115405225.html
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, have signed a document on actions against sanctions, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
2023-12-05T12:46+0000
2023-12-05T12:46+0000
2023-12-05T12:46+0000
world
russia
iran
sergey lavrov
hossein amir abdollahian
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg
The declaration of Russia and Iran on the ways and means of counteraction, mitigation and compensation of negative consequences of the unilateral coercive measures was signed in Moscow where Amir Abdollahian arrived to held talks with the five Caspian states, as well as for bilateral talks with Russia.The document was signed in Moscow, where Iran’s top diplomat arrived to participate in a meeting of Caspian state foreign ministers and to personally talk to Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov.
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_794a339f8e55d4dbacae035293728478.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, russia-iran partnership, russia iran sanctions
russia, iran, russia-iran partnership, russia iran sanctions
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, have signed a document on actions against sanctions, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The declaration of Russia and Iran on the ways and means of counteraction, mitigation and compensation of negative consequences of the unilateral coercive measures was signed in Moscow where Amir Abdollahian arrived to held talks with the five Caspian states, as well as for bilateral talks with Russia.
The document was signed in Moscow, where Iran’s top diplomat arrived to participate in a meeting of Caspian state foreign ministers and to personally talk to Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov.