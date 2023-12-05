International
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions
Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, have signed a document on actions against sanctions, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The declaration of Russia and Iran on the ways and means of counteraction, mitigation and compensation of negative consequences of the unilateral coercive measures was signed in Moscow where Amir Abdollahian arrived to held talks with the five Caspian states, as well as for bilateral talks with Russia.The document was signed in Moscow, where Iran’s top diplomat arrived to participate in a meeting of Caspian state foreign ministers and to personally talk to Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov.
russia, iran, russia-iran partnership, russia iran sanctions
12:46 GMT 05.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry's building is silhouetted against the setting sun, in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, have signed a document on actions against sanctions, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The declaration of Russia and Iran on the ways and means of counteraction, mitigation and compensation of negative consequences of the unilateral coercive measures was signed in Moscow where Amir Abdollahian arrived to held talks with the five Caspian states, as well as for bilateral talks with Russia.
The document was signed in Moscow, where Iran’s top diplomat arrived to participate in a meeting of Caspian state foreign ministers and to personally talk to Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov.
