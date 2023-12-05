https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russian-iranian-foreign-ministers-sign-document-on-actions-against-sanctions-1115405225.html

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Sign Document on Actions Against Sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, have signed a document on actions against sanctions, Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

2023-12-05T12:46+0000

2023-12-05T12:46+0000

2023-12-05T12:46+0000

world

russia

iran

sergey lavrov

hossein amir abdollahian

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745660_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d6ed510b9e59ae9e81809cac5eecd9a.jpg

The declaration of Russia and Iran on the ways and means of counteraction, mitigation and compensation of negative consequences of the unilateral coercive measures was signed in Moscow where Amir Abdollahian arrived to held talks with the five Caspian states, as well as for bilateral talks with Russia.The document was signed in Moscow, where Iran’s top diplomat arrived to participate in a meeting of Caspian state foreign ministers and to personally talk to Russia’s foreign policy chief Sergey Lavrov.

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, iran, russia-iran partnership, russia iran sanctions