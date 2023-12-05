https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/russias-cheap-and-versatile-drones-used-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-what-are-they-1115406873.html
Russia's Cheap and Versatile Drones Used in Ukrainian Conflict Zone: What Are They?
Privet-82 is essentially a fixed-wing kamikaze drone that can reach a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour (and up to 160 kilometers per hour when diving at its target) and has a range of up to 30 kilometers.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
drones
kamikaze
surveillance
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/watch-cutting-edge-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-manpower-1115387116.html
Aside from the Lancet loitering munition that has been making headlines over the past several months, Russian drone manufacturers have designed a number of cheap and efficient drone models that prove to be quite a boon to the Russian forces engaged in the Ukrainian conflict.
The Oko design bureau in Russia has recently rolled out an upgraded version of their Privet-82 kamikaze drone
that is currently being actively used by Russian forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone.
The new model, Privet-82M1 features a new improved control system that allows drone operators to guide the drone from the safety of a dugout or some other shelter, thus decreasing the likelihood of them becoming victims of an enemy retaliatory strike.
What is Russian Privet-82 Drone?
Privet-82 (lit. Hello-82) is essentially a fixed-wing kamikaze drone that can reach a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour (and up to 160 kilometers per hour when diving at its target) and has a range of up to 30 kilometers.
The drone can carry up to 5.5 kilograms worth of payload, which roughly amounts to a single 82mm mortar shell, allowing it to be used to take out enemy armored vehicles, artillery and fortifications.
Privet-82 drones are relatively cheap, with the cost of one such drone being about 110,000 rubles (around $1,200).
What Other Privet Drones Exist and What Can They Do?
The Privet-82 mode, however, is not the only drone model developed by Oko.
For example, the design bureau has recently announced the creation of a heavier fixed-wing kamikaze drone called Privet-120 that has greater range (250 kilometers), can travel at a speed of up to 180 kilometers per hour and can carry up to 16 kilograms worth of payload.
These enhanced capabilities (as compared to Privet-82) allow Privet-120 to be used to take out various elements of enemy infrastructure such as power relay stations, refueling stations and military checkpoints, with the drone’s creators even describing Privet-120 as a “super-cheap cruise missile.”
The engineers at Oko have also come up with a light “flying wing” surveillance drone Privet-Mini that is designed specifically for short-range reconnaissance missions.
Though Privet-Mini cannot loiter in the air for prolonged periods of time and is essentially meant to be sent into the designated area, have a look-see and return to base, the drone is very cheap, easy to use and quite resistant to enemy electronic countermeasures.