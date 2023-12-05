International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Cutting-Edge Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower
Watch Cutting-Edge Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower
The FPV drones are widely used in the Russian special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including armored vehicles and dugouts.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
attack
drones
special operation
video
Units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Russian Airborne Forces have destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the special military operation zone, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) told reporters on Tuesday.The MoD said that “after launching an FPV [first-person view] drone, an operator directed the UAV to the Ukrainian army’s positions.”The ministry added that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more seriously wounded in an attack launched by a second Russian FPV drone.
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
FPV Drone in Combat Action
FPV Drone in Combat Action
russian special military operation, russian fpv drones, russian fpv drones' attack on ukrainian troops
russian special military operation, russian fpv drones, russian fpv drones' attack on ukrainian troops

Watch Cutting-Edge Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower

10:25 GMT 05.12.2023
© Sputnik
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
FPV drones are widely used in the Russian special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including armored vehicles and dugouts.
Units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Russian Airborne Forces have destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the special military operation zone, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) told reporters on Tuesday.
The MoD said that “after launching an FPV [first-person view] drone, an operator directed the UAV to the Ukrainian army’s positions.”

"Upon tracking a target, the operator, using VR [virtual reality] glasses, began approaching it as his assistant corrected the drone’s flight, conducting its precise guidance to the object. The crew of the FPV drone then accurately hit two Ukrainian servicemen in a hideout, leaving them not a single chance to save their lives," according to the MoD.

The ministry added that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more seriously wounded in an attack launched by a second Russian FPV drone.
