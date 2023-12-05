https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/watch-cutting-edge-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-manpower-1115387116.html

Watch Cutting-Edge Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower

The FPV drones are widely used in the Russian special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including armored vehicles and dugouts.

Units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Russian Airborne Forces have destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the special military operation zone, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) told reporters on Tuesday.The MoD said that “after launching an FPV [first-person view] drone, an operator directed the UAV to the Ukrainian army’s positions.”The ministry added that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more seriously wounded in an attack launched by a second Russian FPV drone.

