Watch Cutting-Edge Russian Drones Wipe Out Ukrainian Manpower
The FPV drones are widely used in the Russian special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including armored vehicles and dugouts.
Units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Russian Airborne Forces have destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the special military operation zone, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) told reporters on Tuesday.The MoD said that “after launching an FPV [first-person view] drone, an operator directed the UAV to the Ukrainian army’s positions.”The ministry added that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more seriously wounded in an attack launched by a second Russian FPV drone.
Units equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the Russian Airborne Forces have destroyed a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in the special military operation
zone, Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) told reporters on Tuesday.
The MoD said that “after launching an FPV [first-person view] drone, an operator directed the UAV to the Ukrainian army’s positions.”
"Upon tracking a target, the operator, using VR [virtual reality] glasses, began approaching it as his assistant corrected the drone’s flight, conducting its precise guidance to the object. The crew of the FPV drone then accurately hit two Ukrainian servicemen in a hideout, leaving them not a single chance to save their lives," according to the MoD.
The ministry added that one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and two more seriously wounded in an attack launched by a second Russian FPV drone.