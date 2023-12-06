https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/china-launches-first-fourth-generation-nuclear-power-plant-in-shandong-province-1115419836.html
China Launches First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province
China Launches First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province
China has commissioned what is believed to be the first fourth-generation nuclear power plant located in the country's eastern province of Shandong, the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Wednesday.
2023-12-06T06:19+0000
2023-12-06T06:19+0000
2023-12-06T06:19+0000
asia
chinese national energy administration (nea)
china
beijing
nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083153432_2:0:1598:898_1920x0_80_0_0_e08829cdf89728c64fe75a36b97d0881.jpg
The Chinese energy department said that a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, also known as Shidaowan, was put into commercial operation after 168 hours of continuous work. The Shidaowan nuclear power plant high-temperature gas-cooled reactor project was launched in 2012 with a total investment of 100 billion yuan ($14.1 billion) and a 20-year construction period. The NPP is a joint venture between the China Huaneng Group energy company, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group, and Tsinghua University in Beijing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russian-nuclear-chief-praises-strategic-energy-security-partnership-with-belarus-1114701776.html
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0f/1083153432_201:0:1398:898_1920x0_80_0_0_71fae41f4bf2f7e751a59568ab03c68b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear power plant, chinese national energy administration, shandong province
nuclear power plant, chinese national energy administration, shandong province
China Launches First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has commissioned what is believed to be the first fourth-generation nuclear power plant located in the country's eastern province of Shandong, the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Wednesday.
The Chinese energy department said that a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, also known as Shidaowan, was put into commercial operation after 168 hours of continuous work.
"China has reached a world-leading level in the research, development and application of fourth-generation nuclear energy technologies," the NEA said in a statement.
The Shidaowan nuclear power plant high-temperature gas-cooled reactor project was launched in 2012 with a total investment of 100 billion yuan ($14.1 billion) and a 20-year construction period. The NPP is a joint venture between the China Huaneng Group energy company, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group, and Tsinghua University in Beijing.