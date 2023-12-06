https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/china-launches-first-fourth-generation-nuclear-power-plant-in-shandong-province-1115419836.html

China Launches First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province

China Launches First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Power Plant in Shandong Province

China has commissioned what is believed to be the first fourth-generation nuclear power plant located in the country's eastern province of Shandong, the Chinese National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Wednesday.

The Chinese energy department said that a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor at the Shidao Bay nuclear power plant, also known as Shidaowan, was put into commercial operation after 168 hours of continuous work. The Shidaowan nuclear power plant high-temperature gas-cooled reactor project was launched in 2012 with a total investment of 100 billion yuan ($14.1 billion) and a 20-year construction period. The NPP is a joint venture between the China Huaneng Group energy company, China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group, and Tsinghua University in Beijing.

