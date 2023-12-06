https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/ex-airline-pilot-indicted-on-84-counts-for-trying-to-cut-planes-engine-mid-flight-1115425408.html

Ex-Airline Pilot Indicted on 84 Counts For Trying to Cut Plane's Engine Mid-Flight

Ex-Airline Pilot Indicted on 84 Counts For Trying to Cut Plane's Engine Mid-Flight

A pilot's plunge into despair culminated in a perilous gamble to turn off the aircraft's engines mid-flight. This harrowing cockpit confrontation has cast a dark shadow over flight safety and the mental health oversight of pilots.

2023-12-06T14:25+0000

2023-12-06T14:25+0000

2023-12-06T14:25+0000

world

newsfeed

portland

alaska

horizon air

portland

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104930/04/1049300421_0:121:1600:1021_1920x0_80_0_0_41b96ce601086ff96cf49235f52cb0ce.jpg

In a terrifying episode of shocking high-altitude horror, Captain Joseph David Emerson, an ex-Alaska Airlines off-duty pilot, is charged with 84 counts of endangerment for an incident involving a Horizon Air flight.Emerson is accused of trying to shut down the plane's engines during an Oct. 22, 2023 flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco, an act he allegedly attempted while sitting in the cockpit’s jump seat. Although he previously faced attempted murder charges, these have been dropped. His arraignment is due soon to respond to these charges.The situation began when Emerson attempted to interfere with the plane's engines as the aircraft was airborne. This led to a confrontation in the cockpit, after which the flight crew restrained him. The plane, carrying 83 passengers, was safely diverted to Portland.Following his arrest, Emerson informed the Port of Portland police that he had been battling depression and coping with the death of a friend. Additionally, he disclosed that he had taken psychedelic mushrooms roughly 48 hours before he risked interfering with the aircraft's engines. According to court documents seen by the press, the ex-pilot stated that he had not slept for over 40 hours by the time the incident occurred.Emerson's defense team argues that he did not intend to harm anyone but wanted to return to his family. “Simply put: Captain Emerson thought he was in a dream,” his lawyers told reporters. Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about cockpit security and the mental health of pilots and crew members. Emerson is currently being held in detention in Oregon.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/us-pilot-took-psychedelic-mushrooms-before-trying-to-cut-engines-mid-flight-docs-reveal-1114460092.html

portland

alaska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

joseph david emerson, ex-alaska airlines pilot, horizon air flight, flight endangerment, san francisco flight, cockpit security, pilot mental health, psychedelic mushrooms, pilot depression, in-flight engine shutdown, aviation safety, cockpit confrontation, passenger safety, air travel crisis, pilot arrest, portland diversion, pilot fatigue, airline crew mental health, flight crew intervention, airline safety protocols, hallucinogenic substances, pilot wellbeing, aviation industry standards, emergency landing.