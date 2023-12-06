https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/expert-washington-is-zionist-controlled-territory-1115417414.html

Expert: Washington is Zionist-Controlled Territory

Expert: Washington is Zionist-Controlled Territory

Speaking to Sputnik's Political Misfits, author, activist and scientist Mazin Qumsiyeh argued that Israeli zionists control the US government and they want to dominate the Middle East.

2023-12-06T01:39+0000

2023-12-06T01:39+0000

2023-12-06T01:39+0000

analysis

benjamin netanyahu

palestinians

israel

hamas

opinion

state department

israel-gaza conflict

genocide

sputnik news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083036804_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58176f16c6f9a601934708964dc13b85.jpg

Asked what comes next in the conflict, Qumsiyeh said that soon disease, malnutrition and a lack of water and medicine will lead to a civilian death toll that will "quickly overtake the number of civilians killed by bombings."He then moved onto discussing what he believes to be Israel's plans after Gaza.Israel started heavily bombing Gaza days after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, which killed around 1,200 Israelis according to official numbers. It has since launched a ground campaign in Gaza, promising to eliminate Hamas. More than 16,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, including over 7,000 children.Multiple human rights organizations have described Israel’s actions as genocidal. Israel has targeted UN schools, refugee camps and hospitals, claiming that Hamas militants are hiding in those areas or using them as a base of operation.“The State Department now basically works 95% of its time for Israel,” Qumsiyeh said, pointing to a recent resignation by State Department official Josh Paul, who said in media interviews that there “has been no space allowed for debate” on the transfer of arms to Israel.Political Misfits co-host John Kiriakou asked Qumsiyeh if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lose his position and if it would matter if he did.“They need to be stopped as a collective, not as Netanyahu, let’s not make it personal about Netanyahu,” he added.Israel has maintained that it is doing all that it can to protect civilians in Gaza while attempting to eliminate Hamas. It has repeatedly dismissed claims that has committed war crimes in Gaza.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

zionists control of the us, aipac influence in politics, israeli genocide, gaza war, what do israelis think about gaza, mazin qumsiyeh