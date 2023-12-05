https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/environmentalists-gazas-water-farmland-will-be-unusable-if-idf-floods-tunnels-with-seawater-1115413868.html

Environmentalists: Gaza’s Water, Farmland ‘Will Be Unusable’ if IDF Floods Tunnels With Seawater

Environmentalists: Gaza’s Water, Farmland ‘Will Be Unusable’ if IDF Floods Tunnels With Seawater

Gaza’s fragile ecosystem could be permanently damaged by a huge influx of salty seawater like that which Israel is considering pumping into the city, experts said. Some of the deepest tunnels could be near groundwater depths.

2023-12-05T19:55+0000

2023-12-05T19:55+0000

2023-12-05T19:53+0000

analysis

israel

hamas

gaza strip

threat of flooding

tunnels

seawater

aquifer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096236728_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b447249444f68fc834f9c6137571b710.jpg

According to reports in US media on Tuesday, Israel has pushed ahead with plans to flood Gaza City with seawater in an attempt to destroy the network of tunnels dug beneath the city by Palestinian militant groups.According to the report, the IDF finished assembling five massive seawater pumps north of the Al-Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip in mid-November. The plan is reportedly to flood the tunnels slowly over several weeks, giving Palestinian fighters and their Israeli captives time to safely evacuate.The report was unclear about the disposition of the White House toward the plan. The Biden administration has largely supported Israel’s actions in Gaza as self-defense against Hamas, but given rhetorical warning against violating Palestinian human rights. The warnings have had little effect, though, as nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by IDF bombing and ground operations since Hamas attacked several Israeli border towns in early October, killing some 1,200 people.Andrey Frolov, co-chair of Moscow’s Environmental Organizations, told Sputnik on Tuesday that an influx of salty seawater could wreck Gaza’s fragile ecosystem, making it difficult to sustain life there.“There is information that these tunnels are hundreds of square kilometers in size and go to a depth of up to 80 meters,” he noted, adding that it was probably “a bit of an exaggeration.”Frolov noted “it depends on the waters” how the influx of salty seawater would affect the fresh groundwater. Some of the deepest tunnels rumored to have been dug in Gaza could be near the depths of the aquifers.“Because seawater can get into these aquifers it will make them salty. As a result, those wells that were used in Gaza will simply stop working. The territory was already short on water, Israel supplied water from the Sea of ​​Galilee. If a large amount of sea water is pumped into it, it will simply become unusable.”He noted the salt will also impact agriculture in Gaza, making it “so that any kind of farming or maintaining green spaces will simply be impossible.”Sergei Mukhametov, a senior lecturer at oceanology and chair of the geographical faculty at Lomonosov Moscow State University, told Sputnik that the amount of salt from the operation would be a smaller danger to the population than Israel’s bombing campaign.“I don’t think that anything terrible will happen there. The volumes for the sea and ocean [water] are very small. And sand is not a pollutant in this case,” he said.“Well, it’s more likely that they suffer there because of these monstrous bombings … If we compare the consequences [of bombing] and the environmental ones, the direct impacts are monstrous. And ecology comes second or even in third place.”When it came to the flooding of the tunnels, Mukhametov noted it wasn’t the first time such an operation had been carried out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/former-idf-commander-turning-gaza-into-lake-with-sea-channel-might-be-lesson-for-hamas-1114483742.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/french-president-says-israel-will-need-10-years-to-completely-eliminate-hamas-1115350406.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

is israel going to flood gaza, how deep are hamas tunnels, can crops grow in salt, can you drink salt water