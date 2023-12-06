https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/iran-detains-2-vessels-smuggling-45mln-liters-of-fuel-in-persian-gulf---reports-1115429497.html
Iran Detains 2 Vessels Smuggling 4.5Mln Liters of Fuel in Persian Gulf - Reports
Iran Detains 2 Vessels Smuggling 4.5Mln Liters of Fuel in Persian Gulf - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has detained two ships and arrested 34 crew members smuggling over 4.5 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.
2023-12-06T13:58+0000
2023-12-06T13:58+0000
2023-12-06T13:58+0000
world
persian gulf
middle east
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107435/48/1074354895_0:168:3808:2310_1920x0_80_0_0_ea26a29c0eb1ef62e9c93ec048392fbe.jpg
The detention took place in the south off the coast of Abu Musa Island and was preceded by a three-day surveillance operation of IRGC officers, the Tasnim news agency reported. One of the seized tankers with 13 crew members on board was carrying 2.28 million liters of fuel, while the second tanker with 21 crew members on board was carrying 2.3 million liters of fuel. All the crew members were foreign citizens, the report said, adding that they had been handed over to Iran's judicial authorities for further legal procedures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230808/us-stirs-up-waters-of-persian-gulf-escalates-tensions-with-iran-1112468227.html
persian gulf
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107435/48/1074354895_254:0:3555:2476_1920x0_80_0_0_318d28240caeb75e6ba7e85e5cd77870.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
persian gulf, iran's islamic revolutionary guards corps
persian gulf, iran's islamic revolutionary guards corps
Iran Detains 2 Vessels Smuggling 4.5Mln Liters of Fuel in Persian Gulf - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has detained two ships and arrested 34 crew members smuggling over 4.5 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.
The detention took place in the south off the coast of Abu Musa Island and was preceded by a three-day surveillance operation of IRGC officers, the Tasnim news agency reported.
One of the seized tankers with 13 crew members on board was carrying 2.28 million liters of fuel, while the second tanker with 21 crew members on board was carrying 2.3 million liters of fuel. All the crew members were foreign citizens, the report said, adding that they had been handed over to Iran's judicial authorities
for further legal procedures.