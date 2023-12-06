LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Hits Roughly 250 Sites in Gaza Strip Overnight - IDF
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Hits Roughly 250 Sites in Gaza Strip Overnight - IDF
The Israel-Hamas truce which began on November 24 and wad prolonged two times, expired last Friday. The truce implied ceasefire, as well as prisoner swap and admission of humanitarian convoys into Gaza.
In early October, Hamas launched a massive rocket attack from Gaza into Israel and breached the border, orchestrating a violent ambush. In response, Israel retaliated with strikes and imposed a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli troops reached the center of Khan Yunis, the largest city in the southern Gaza Strip, during "the most intense day" of fighting since the start of the ground operation in the enclave, the commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, said on Tuesday.
On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas which facilitated the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and ensured the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times, but expired on December 1, when the Israeli military resumed its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, saying the Palestinian militant group had violated the humanitarian pause. Hamas, in turn, accused the IDF of violating the ceasefire.
More than 16,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the hostilities began.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:35 GMT 06.12.2023
Blinken, China's Wang Yi Discuss Washington's Efforts in Middle East - Department of State
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Washington's efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East during a phone conversation, the US Department of State said on Wednesday.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed his recent travel in the Middle East and U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region," the department said in a statement.
06:23 GMT 06.12.2023
Israeli Army Struck Nearly 250 Sites in Gaza Strip Overnight - IDF
05:13 GMT 06.12.2023
Israeli Army Says 138 Hostages Remain in Gaza
IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Tuesday night that the number of hostages has risen to 138. Some 20 women and children remain hostage in Gaza, while the rest are men.
05:11 GMT 06.12.2023
Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists went out to a rally in Boston