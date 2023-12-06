LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Army Hits Roughly 250 Sites in Gaza Strip Overnight - IDF

Blinken, China's Wang Yi Discuss Washington's Efforts in Middle East - Department of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Washington's efforts to resolve the conflict in the Middle East during a phone conversation, the US Department of State said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed his recent travel in the Middle East and U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region," the department said in a statement.