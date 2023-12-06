https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/shia-militant-groups-announce-another-attack-on-us-base-in-western-iraq-1115421792.html

Shia Militant Groups Announce Another Attack on US Base in Western Iraq

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes Shia militant groups, announced on Wednesday another attack on the US's Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq's western Anbar Province in response to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The action was taken in response to the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli military operations in the enclave, the movement said on Telegram, adding that a drone attack was launched that "directly hit its target." Following the resumption of Israeli military activity in Gaza on Friday, militant groups began targeting US bases in Iraq and Syria, with the most recent attack taking place on December 4. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired this past Friday, when the Israeli military resumed fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, saying the group had violated the humanitarian pause.

