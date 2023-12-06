https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/quantity-has-quality-all-its-own-how-russias-budget-drones-can-wreak-havoc-on-ukrainian-lines-1115428021.html

Quantity Has Quality All Its Own: How Russia’s Budget Drones Can Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Lines

Quantity Has Quality All Its Own: How Russia’s Budget Drones Can Wreak Havoc on Ukrainian Lines

St. Petersburg-based upstart drone design bureau Oko (lit. ‘Eye’) has unveiled a modernized variant of its Privet-82 (‘Hi-82’) budget fixed-wing kamikaze drone. Sputnik reached out to Oko’s CEO to get a better sense of the drones’ capabilities, and what makes the company tick.

Russian budget-minded drone maker Oko made the news this week by rolling out a modernized variant of its Privet-82 UAV, the Privet-82M1.The base model Privet-82 features:The upgraded Privet-82M1 is the product of extensive testing in the special military operation zone, and features an array of upgrades, including an improved control system, autonomous power supply, more powerful signal repeater system to allow drones to be operated from the safety of a dugout, basement or bunker, remaining charge indicator, new directional antennas, new cold-resistant components, increased toughness, quick-release hood and new, more aerodynamic camera module.“The drone’s modernization was carried out based on the experience of its use, and based on feedback we received from special forces,” Oko CEO and co-owner Vadim Zhernov told Sputnik.The M1 model also got a new facelift, Zhernov said, increasing the drone’s volume, and “allowing it to gain altitude much more quickly and escape the range of small arms fire.” Also new is an ammo cocking mechanism that allows drones’ payload to be made ready for detonation after they have crossed into enemy airspace, increasing operator safety.The old Privet-82 model has had good success targeting strategic targets, Zhernov said, pointing to the drone’s successful use against strongpoints, warehouses, artillery, and French AMX wheeled tanks.Rolling Back PricesA significant selling point of Oko’s drones is their low cost, which, in theory, allows for more to be fielded simultaneously (making them more difficult to intercept) and a lower cost ratio against enemy forces and equipment.Admittedly, there are still areas for improvement, the businessman said, pointing out that the company is yet to find domestic electronic producers, but does plan for the localization of electronics sources as production increases. Furthermore, the company has yet to sign a contract for the drones’ series delivery to the military, although “significant movement” has taken place in this direction, and Oko expects to make an announcement on this score “before the New Year.”Asked about future plans, Zhernov said they include creating an upsized version of the Privet-82 and to modernize the UAV further.On top of that, there’s the Privet-120, Oko's ambitious experimental petrol-powered drone designed to carry payloads of up to 20 kg ranges up to 300 km. That project awaits additional financing, Zhernov said.

