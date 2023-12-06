https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/russia-saudi-arabia-have-good-relations-in-all-sectors-including-economy---putin-1115435352.html

Russia, Saudi Arabia Have Good Relations in All Sectors, Including Economy - Putin

Russia and Saudi Arabia have good relations in all sectors of cooperation, including economy, and it is important to exchange views on the regional situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We have stable and very good relations in the field of political cooperation, in the economy, in the humanitarian fields," Putin said at a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, adding that "it is very important for all of us now to exchange information and assessments about what is happening in the region." Circumstances have adjusted the plans for holding a meeting in Russia, but nothing will prevent cooperation, Putin said. "Your Highness, first of all, I want to thank you for the invitation. We were expecting you in Moscow. I know that circumstances have made adjustments to these plans. But, as I said, nothing can prevent the development of our friendly relations," Putin said, adding that the next such meeting should be held in Moscow.Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said he is ready to pay a visit to Russia.The crown prince also said that the political cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia will have a positive impact on the situation in the Middle East."Thanks to the political coordination between Russia and Saudi Arabia, security in the Middle East has been strengthened. Our subsequent political coordination and interaction will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the global situation and the situation in the entire Middle East," Mohammed bin Salman said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Riyadh.

