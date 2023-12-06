https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putins-mideast-tour-why-arab-nations-defy-west-to-boost-ties-with-russia-1115432245.html

Putin's Mideast Tour: Why Arab Nations Defy West to Boost Ties With Russia

Putin's Mideast Tour: Why Arab Nations Defy West to Boost Ties With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Saudi Arabia on December 6, having wrapped up his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). What signal does Putin's Mideast tour send to the world?

2023-12-06T17:03+0000

2023-12-06T17:03+0000

2023-12-06T17:08+0000

vladimir putin

russia-nato showdown

world

russia

saudi arabia

uae

brics

riyadh

palestine

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/06/1115434147_39:0:2373:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_2c02f6a41ff04d37874d7c1c364b6991.jpg

President Putin embarked on a Middle Eastern tour on Wednesday to meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE and ruler of Abu-Dhabi, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud.The Western press were quick to point out that the trips to Abu-Dhabi and Riyadh were Putin's first visits to the Mideast since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.The tour has clearly demonstrated that the West's efforts to smear and isolate Russia failed miserably, international observers say."Reading the tea leaves of international politics, it is possible to say with confidence that the Western nations' attempt to isolate Russia has performed quite poorly," Dr. Marco Carnelos, former Italian diplomat and Middle East Adviser of Prime Ministers Prodi and Berlusconi, told Sputnik. Why Mideast Players Didn't Buy Into West's Ukraine NarrativeAccording to Carnelos, the "Global Rest" did not buy into the West's oversimplified narrative of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict — which was presented as a clash between 'an aggressor and a victim', ignoring the broader historical context of NATO's eastward expansion and Kiev's sabotage of Minsk Agreements. But at last the truth has come out, the former diplomat stressed:That is why many countries continue to maintain close ties with Russia: "To hyper-simplify the Global Rest has not followed the Global West," he noted.Saudi Arabia and UAE: Independent Foreign PolicySaudi Arabia and the UAE have tried to construct a more autonomous foreign policy over the past few years, the expert continued. Both countries have sought to diversify political and economic ties and embrace multipolarity instead of outdated bloc thinking, according to Carnelos.Flourishing Trade and OPEC+ SuccessesRussia has deepened ties with the Middle Eastern players over the past several years, with the result that the UAE has become "Russia's main trading partner in the Arab world," as Putin remarked during the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Moscow's relations with Saudi Arabia allowed the two to stabilize global oil prices within the framework of OPEC+, the association of the major crude producers. "OPEC-plus has become the real referee of global energy policy regardless of US pressure on Middle Easterner major energy producers," Carnelos said."At the same time, Russian activity in the region, especially economically, is critical. As a matter of fact, Russia is one of the most significant oil-producing countries in the world," Rakipoglu continued. "There is potential for boosting economic relations between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council members."Russia: Effective and Capable PlayerRussia has also demonstrated that it is a strong player capable of protecting its own interests and shielding its allies. Moscow's decision to provide military assistance to Syria in response to the official request from Damascus demonstrated to regional countries that Russia's Middle Eastern strategy is comprehensive and balanced.BRICS Expansion Opens New Horizons for Middle EastIn addition, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), a club of major developing economies, has opened its doors to Middle Eastern nation — offering them new lucrative opportunities for wider markets, investments, and technological exchange. The group granted membership to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia earlier this year.Palestine-Israel ConflictRussia has expressed its concerns over civilian deaths amid Israel's war in Gaza and lent vocal support to the two-state solution, calling for global recognition of a Palestine state in peaceful co-existence with Israel. Rakipoglu noted that Moscow's firm stance on the Palestinian issue has resonated with many Arab and Muslim nations across the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putin-arrives-in-riyadh-for-talks-with-saudi-king--1115420591.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/opec-agrees-on-major-oil-production-slash-as-brazil-set-to-join-cartel-1115318995.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231205/putin-to-discuss-with-uae-saudi-iranian-leaders-states-accession-to-brics--kremlin-aide-1115406134.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/putins-visits-to-uae-saudi-arabia-prompted-by-global-dynamics-of-gaza-war-1115428799.html

russia

saudi arabia

uae

gaza strip

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, uae, saudi arabia, vladimir putin, vladimir putin mideast tour, vladimir putin visits to uae and saudi arabia, west's attempt to isolate russia failed, middle east, opec, opec+, mohammed bin salman, us, israel, gaza war